news

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). Source: (Eero Vabamägi/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

At the meeting of the Baltic Council held on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) emphasized the need for continuing cooperation in the fields of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and security.

"Estonia's desire has been to bring the Eastern Partnership countries' societies closer to the EU through encouraging and supportive reforms, and to contribute to bettering their citizens' quality of life and security," Mikser said according to an EU presidency press release. He noted that during its presidency of the Council of the EU, Estonia has organized four meetings with EaP countries on the ministerial level.

Mikser said that the security situation in the Baltic Sea Region and Europe as a whole required continued attention from all countries as well. "NATO deterrence must continue to be credible and the development of defensive capability must be dealt with consistently going forward," he stressed.

On the subject of cooperation between the Baltic States, Mikser noted the need to further develop the regional energy market and transport connections. "With the high-speed Rail Baltic railway connection, we have taken a noteworthy step forward," he highlighted.

The Baltic Council session takes place once a year in conjunction with the Baltic Assembly's fall session. The foreign minister of the presidency country provides an overview on Baltic cooperation in the past year. Estonia holds the presidency of the Council of the EU this year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natoeastern partnershipeu presidencyeu2017eebaltic assemblybaltic council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
09.11

Mattis: Exercises have shown issues with moving NATO troops within Europe

09.11

Politico names Estonian MEP Kallas among most powerful women in Brussels

09.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

09.11

Ratas: ID card update capability must be improved

09.11

Ratas, Portuguese prime minister meet in Lisbon

09.11

Defense forces chief: EU defense planning must be based on NATO standards

09.11

Ratas at Web Summit: Come and test new technologies with, in Estonia

08.11

Auditor general: Accounts of Estonian state remain in order

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:44

RB Rail opts to use incorrect form of Rail Baltic's name in Estonia

14:52

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

13:49

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

12:51

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

11:55

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

10:47

Sources: Poland's biggest bank offers to buy Luminor

09:50

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

08:53

Taavi Aas elected mayor of Tallinn

09.11

Express train to Narva to enter service next year

09.11

Mattis: Exercises have shown issues with moving NATO troops within Europe

09.11

Politico names Estonian MEP Kallas among most powerful women in Brussels

09.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

09.11

Ratas: ID card update capability must be improved

09.11

Swedbank raises Estonia's 2017 economic growth forecast to 4.2 percent

09.11

Ratas, Portuguese prime minister meet in Lisbon

09.11

Defense forces chief: EU defense planning must be based on NATO standards

09.11

Trade growth slows in third quarter

09.11

Ratas at Web Summit: Come and test new technologies with, in Estonia

08.11

Two years ahead of schedule, Nordica to end year in profit for first time

08.11

Auditor general: Accounts of Estonian state remain in order

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: