Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

At the meeting of the Baltic Council held on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) emphasized the need for continuing cooperation in the fields of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and security.

"Estonia's desire has been to bring the Eastern Partnership countries' societies closer to the EU through encouraging and supportive reforms, and to contribute to bettering their citizens' quality of life and security," Mikser said according to an EU presidency press release. He noted that during its presidency of the Council of the EU, Estonia has organized four meetings with EaP countries on the ministerial level.

Mikser said that the security situation in the Baltic Sea Region and Europe as a whole required continued attention from all countries as well. "NATO deterrence must continue to be credible and the development of defensive capability must be dealt with consistently going forward," he stressed.

On the subject of cooperation between the Baltic States, Mikser noted the need to further develop the regional energy market and transport connections. "With the high-speed Rail Baltic railway connection, we have taken a noteworthy step forward," he highlighted.

The Baltic Council session takes place once a year in conjunction with the Baltic Assembly's fall session. The foreign minister of the presidency country provides an overview on Baltic cooperation in the past year. Estonia holds the presidency of the Council of the EU this year.