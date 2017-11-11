November ratings: Reform most popular party

The opposition Reform Party took the number one spot in Estonian party rankings in November, beating the Center Party, senior member of the ruling three-party coalition, by two percentage points, it appears from a poll taken by Kantar Emor for BNS and Postimees.

Reform's rating in the November survey was 29 percent, up from 27.1 percent in October. Center meanwhile saw its rating dip 1.2 percentage points from 27.2 percent to 26 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE), junior member of the government coalition, also lost some ground, sliding from 16.1 percent to 15.1 percent.

The rating of the opposition Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) was 14.4 percent in November, down from 15.4 percent in October.

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), third member of the coalition, was unchanged at 7 percent, and the opposition Free Party climbed from 4 percent in October to 5.1 percent in November.

The parties below the five percent election threshold were Greens at 3.1 percent, the Independence Party at 0.3 percent and People's Unity Party at 0.1 percent.

The combined rating of the three parties of the ruling coalition -- Center, SDE and IRL -- declined by two points compared with October to 48 percent in November.

The answers of the people who listed "no preference" as to party identification were eliminated from the outcome to make it as comparable as possible with the outcome of a parliamentary election held during the survey period. In the November poll the ratio of such answers was 19.3 percent.

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,083 voting-age citizens of ages 18-74 for the survey from Nov. 1 to 9.