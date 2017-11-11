news

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Giving up tax returns and replacing them with data-based information exchange is a long-term objective of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, the director of the tax authority, Valdur Laid, says.

"Our vision is to do away with all sorts of declarations altogether. Being a strong e-state, we very easily have the capability to receive from business software or from third parties -- such as banks -- the information based on which we can calculate businesses' tax obligations. We could send businesses an e-invoice and also debit their account when we have their consent," the national tax chief said at a conference held within the framework of the events of the International Accounting Day on Friday.

"Elements for this exist in the form of machine/machine interfaces, and we have several different projects under way by which we are moving in that direction already. This is not an obligation, but an opportunity to reduce bureaucracy," he added.

The first mayor project in this is "Aruandlus 3.0" ("Accounting 3.0"), which is carried out in collaboration with Statistics Estonia and the Bank of Estonia. "When the project launches in 2018, no more declarations related to workforce and pay must be filed by a person thanks to machine/machine interfacing, as these data will be retrieved directly from the systems," he said.

Another important novelty highlighted by the head of the tax authority is a tool made available by the new Public Procurement Act to reduce the payment of under-the-table wages in the construction sector.

"It is now possible to eliminate payers of very low wages from public procurement tenders. A look at construction tenders now reveals that a quarter of the companies taking part in them pay their workers less than 70 percent of the sector's average, which in our view indicates payment of cash-in-hand wages," Laid said.

He said the tax authority expects important changes to take place in this, as Estonian municipalities make up approximately 60 percent of the contracting authorities in such tenders.

"By systematically concluding contracts with companies which pay cash-in-hand wages we cut away the tax revenue that otherwise would reach municipalities. Additionally we undermine the role of the state in laying the foundation for good public sense of justice," Laid added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

tax boardtax returns


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

10.11

Taavi Aas elected mayor of Tallinn

09.11

Express train to Narva to enter service next year

09.11

Mattis: Exercises have shown issues with moving NATO troops within Europe

09.11

Politico names Estonian MEP Kallas among most powerful women in Brussels

09.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

09.11

Ratas: ID card update capability must be improved

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:17

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

15:17

November ratings: Reform most popular party

14:05

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

12:09

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

10:08

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

EU ministers wish to move forward quickly with trade agreements

10.11

RB Rail opts to use incorrect form of Rail Baltic name in Estonia

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

10.11

Sources: Poland's biggest bank offers to buy Luminor

10.11

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

10.11

Taavi Aas elected mayor of Tallinn

09.11

Express train to Narva to enter service next year

09.11

Mattis: Exercises have shown issues with moving NATO troops within Europe

09.11

Politico names Estonian MEP Kallas among most powerful women in Brussels

09.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway's first 2+1 passing zone opened to traffic

09.11

Ratas: ID card update capability must be improved

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: