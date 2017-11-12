Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

news

Savisaar in court, Oct. 18, 2017.
Savisaar in court, Oct. 18, 2017. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
The Center Party's leadership will decide about the continuation of the party's former long-time chairman and former Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar as the party's history advisor by the end of the year, prime minister and party chairman Jüri Ratas said.

"I believe that by the end of the year this question should have a definitive answer. It's clear that the rationale behind [the position of] history advisor and Edgar Savisaar having chosen an entirely different path politically no longer match," Ratas told ERR.

Ratas said that since it had been a leadership decision to give Savisaar the position, it should be the same body that decides in the matter.

"So it's up to the leadership now to examine all the nuances [of the situation]. But we definitely need new movement and clarity in this issue," Ratas said, adding that he expected the decision to be made within the next six or seven weeks.

Savisaar, who lost the chairmanship of the Center Party to Ratas in November 2016, was appointed the party's paid history advisor in February this year.

In the municipal elections of Oct. 15 this year, Savisaar secured a seat on the Tallinn city council by personal mandate, running on the combined list of Savisaar's Election Coalition and Active Tallinn. Though he got a personal mandate, the list failed to cross the election threshold.

While the Center Party dismissed all of its other members who ran against it in the local polls, it decided to keep Savisaar on for his past services to the party.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

