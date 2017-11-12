news

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

IRL chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder.
IRL chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: (ERR)
Estonia needs a diverse political landscape, and a two-party system would not serve its interests, chairman of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), Helir-Valdor Seeder, said on Saturday.

"We can increasingly see that both the Center Party and the Reform Party are returning to the old ambition to create a situation where people have two alternatives to choose from. This is very bad for Estonian democracy. Looking to the future, we need to be firm and take a stand against such a development," Seeder said at a meeting of the party's extended leadership on Saturday.

"Even if opinion polls show that two political forces have bigger support than others, it is our duty to explain that a diverse political landscape, not a two-party system that narrows the voters' options, is in the interest of the development of the Estonian state," he said.

"We need to explain our world view much more clearly. This requires that we are understood, [that people understand] who we are and what we do. That we have clear values. IRL is sustainable both economically and politically. Our election result of 8 percent was good, but we are capable of achieving more," Seeder said.

The leadership meeting in Türi on Saturday was convened to discuss the results of the Oct. 15 local elections as well as the party's situation in current Estonian politics on the whole.

IRL fielded 47 lists in the local elections this year and achieved the third-best score for parties, if far behind the Reform and Center Party. Electoral coalitions won the election in 45 municipalities across Estonia, the Reform Party in 15, the Center Party in 11, IRL in six, the Social Democrats in four, and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) in none.

IRL won the election in the municipalities of Harku, Kohila, Muhu, Viljandi, and Türi, as well as in the city of Paide.

IRL members were elected municipality mayors in Saue, Räpina, Kehtna, Märjamaa, in North Viljandi, and Tapa.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

