Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

Taavi Aas (Center) was elected mayor of Tallinn on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Taavi Aas (Center) was elected mayor of Tallinn on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
The opposition Estonian Reform Party continued to be the most popular party among ethnic Estonian voters and the ruling Center Party retained its place as the uncontested leader among non-ethnic Estonians in November, according to a poll carried out by Kantar Emor for BNS and Postimees.

Reform topped the list of preferences of the Estonian voter segment with 37 percent of the vote, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), also an opposition force, was second with 18.4 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), a junior government party, third with 13.7 percent. The ruling coalition's senior member Center Party was fourth with 12.1 percent, Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), another junior government party, fifth with 8.4 percent, Free Party sixth with 6.5, Greens of Estonia seventh with 3.5 percent and the Independence Party eighth at 0.4 percent.

Among Russian-speakers, Center Party continued to be the uncontested number one with 71 percent, followed by SDE at 19.5 percent, Reform at 3.1 percent, IRL at 2.3 percent, Greens at 1.8 percent, EKRE at 1.4 percent, Free Party at 0.5 percent and People's Unity Party at 0.3 percent.

The answers of the people who listed "no preference" as to party identification were eliminated from the outcome to make it as comparable as possible with the outcome of a parliamentary election held during the survey period. In the November poll the ratio of such answers was 19.3 percent.

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,083 voting-age citizens of ages 18-74 for the survey from Nov. 1 to 9.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

reform partycenter partyparty ratings


