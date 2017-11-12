news

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Source: Photo: Postimees/Scanpix
News

NATO is poorly equipped to defend members against aggression amid uncertainty over its unity under U.S. President Donald Trump, which could allow Russia to exploit vulnerabilities, a Dutch advisory body warned Friday.

"It is becoming doubtful whether NATO will act responsibly and unanimously when it comes to it. There is internal division in an increasing number of areas," said Joris Voorhoeve, chairman of the Dutch Advisory Council on International Affairs (AIV).

"Uncertainty about the political leadership of the United States under President Trump is accompanied by concerns about the alliance's unity," he added.

The warning comes in a report issued Friday by the body which advises the Dutch foreign ministry and the government on policy.

"NATO is insufficiently equipped for its core task: protecting members against aggression via a credible deterrent and collective defence," the AIV said in a statement.

The report calls on the 29-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), set up in 1949 in the aftermath of World War II, to strengthen internal cohesion and work to improve transatlantic relations as "the United States remains indispensable for Europe's security."

From the founding of the alliance the United States has been its "political and military backbone," but since Trump took office in January there was been "a lack of leadership" by the Americans.

Europe's safety is under threat from "destabilizing actions by Russia" and from the current instability in the Middle East, it concludes.

Regions such as the Baltics are currently not well protected, and Russia could seek to exploit such vulnerabilities, the report, entitled "The future of NATO and the security of Europe", warned.

It recommends that military units on the alliance's eastern flank in countries such as Lithuania and Poland "should be significantly strengthened" and NATO should consider deploying some kind of rotating brigade.

It also calls for the lifting of bureaucratic obstacles to allow military units and equipment to move more rapidly across borders if needed, by establishing what it called a "military Schengen" -- a reference to the EU's 26-nation borderless system.

Concerns have grown about the threat to the alliance's eastern region since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

NATO is currently upgrading capabilities as part of the alliance's biggest shakeup since the Cold War, with defence ministers on Wednesday backing the creation of two new command centers to help protect Europe.

Member states also agreed at a meeting in Brussels to increase the use of cyber weaponry and tactics during military operations.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

nato


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

10.11

Taavi Aas elected mayor of Tallinn

09.11

Express train to Narva to enter service next year

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:50

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

14:15

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

11:51

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

09:45

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

EU ministers wish to move forward quickly with trade agreements

10.11

RB Rail opts to use incorrect form of Rail Baltic name in Estonia

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

10.11

Sources: Poland's biggest bank offers to buy Luminor

10.11

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

10.11

Taavi Aas elected mayor of Tallinn

09.11

Express train to Narva to enter service next year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: