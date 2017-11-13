Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

The second Sunday in November is Father's Day in Estonia, which was celebrated in Tallinn with a special concert where Meelis Sibrits, a father of six, was named Estonia's 2017 Father of the Year.

Together with his wife Helmi, Sibrits has raised six children, including four daughters and two sons.

According to former MEP and chairwoman of the Estonian Women's Union Siiri Oviir, Sibrits' children have described their father as a hardworking and serious Estonian man, "but also one who is very caring and does not lack a softer side."

Sibrits' children include Heili, 40, Maimu, 37, Ketrin, 33, Erko, 29, Magnus, 25, and Vivien, 19. He and his wife also have one grandchild, aged 20.

"I want to thank you for this honor which I have been given," Sibrits said, thanking his wife as well. "Without her we would not have these children, and she has shouldered the lion's share of this burden."

Sibrits confirmed how proud he is of his children and wished everyone a happy Father's Day.

Last year, basketball trainer Tiit Sokk was named Estonia's 2016 Father of the Year.