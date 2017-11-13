news

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Meelis Sibrits, the 2017 Father of the Year. Nov. 12, 2017.
Meelis Sibrits, the 2017 Father of the Year. Nov. 12, 2017. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
News

The second Sunday in November is Father's Day in Estonia, which was celebrated in Tallinn with a special concert where Meelis Sibrits, a father of six, was named Estonia's 2017 Father of the Year.

Together with his wife Helmi, Sibrits has raised six children, including four daughters and two sons.

According to former MEP and chairwoman of the Estonian Women's Union Siiri Oviir, Sibrits' children have described their father as a hardworking and serious Estonian man, "but also one who is very caring and does not lack a softer side."

Sibrits' children include Heili, 40, Maimu, 37, Ketrin, 33, Erko, 29, Magnus, 25, and Vivien, 19. He and his wife also have one grandchild, aged 20.

"I want to thank you for this honor which I have been given," Sibrits said, thanking his wife as well. "Without her we would not have these children, and she has shouldered the lion's share of this burden."

Sibrits confirmed how proud he is of his children and wished everyone a happy Father's Day.

Last year, basketball trainer Tiit Sokk was named Estonia's 2016 Father of the Year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

father of the yearfather's day


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:47

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

08:51

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

EU ministers wish to move forward quickly with trade agreements

10.11

RB Rail opts to use incorrect form of Rail Baltic name in Estonia

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

10.11

Sources: Poland's biggest bank offers to buy Luminor

10.11

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: