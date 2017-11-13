Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

According to Chief State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus, there is no reason to believe after the judge fell ill that the trial of former suspended Tallinn mayor and longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar and a number of businessmen will not continue as planned.

Speaking on ETV's morning news program "Terevisioon" on Monday morning, Evestus said that the current trial has been intense, and that currently only a couple of hearings have been canceled as a result of the judge's falling ill.

"There is no reason to believe that we cannot continue at the next hearing already," he noted.

According to Evestus, however, it is clear that, should a new judge be appointed to the trial, the entire process would have to begin anew, and it would not be possible to achieve an exact mirror of everything that has taken place thus far.

"As far as I know, there is no such fear at the moment," Evestus added.

Following two postponements in connection with the health of the judge hearing the case, the next hearing in the Savisaar trial has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.