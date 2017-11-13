news

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Chief State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus in the courtroom during the Savisaar trial.
Chief State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus in the courtroom during the Savisaar trial. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

According to Chief State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus, there is no reason to believe after the judge fell ill that the trial of former suspended Tallinn mayor and longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar and a number of businessmen will not continue as planned.

Speaking on ETV's morning news program "Terevisioon" on Monday morning, Evestus said that the current trial has been intense, and that currently only a couple of hearings have been canceled as a result of the judge's falling ill.

"There is no reason to believe that we cannot continue at the next hearing already," he noted.

According to Evestus, however, it is clear that, should a new judge be appointed to the trial, the entire process would have to begin anew, and it would not be possible to achieve an exact mirror of everything that has taken place thus far.

"As far as I know, there is no such fear at the moment," Evestus added.

Following two postponements in connection with the health of the judge hearing the case, the next hearing in the Savisaar trial has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

harju county courtsteven-hristo evestuscourt casessavisaar trial


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:47

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

08:51

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

EU ministers wish to move forward quickly with trade agreements

10.11

RB Rail opts to use incorrect form of Rail Baltic name in Estonia

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

10.11

Sources: Poland's biggest bank offers to buy Luminor

10.11

Estonia to increase language instruction for refugees starting next year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: