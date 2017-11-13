EU ministers to sign notification for deepening defense cooperation

EU defense and foreign affairs ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday to sign a joint notification on the deepening of defense cooperation between EU member states.

The development of the new permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) by EU member states symbolizes a new era in EU defense policy and strengthens European security, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik said according to an EU presidency press release.

"We have used the Estonian presidency to support PESCO's creation process, and thanks to the constructiveness of member states, things have moved forward quickly," Luik said. "Our wish is that 2017 is remembered as a year of decisions."

PESCO will require that EU member states engage in greater and more systematic cooperation: increase defense expenditures, make their units available to EU operations, create joint military capabilities as well as strengthen the defense industry. Preserved, however, is the sovereign right to command one's national defense.

Estonia's accession to PESCO is an important step in terms of defense policy, one that will allow the country to participate in the further development of the EU defense cooperation.

At Estonia's suggestion, the obligation to simplify European military transport was added to the joint notification, as the seamless movement of units and supplies with minimal red tape serves both EU and NATO objectives.

The signing of the joint notification on Monday will be followed by an official vote to initiate PESCO. This may take place as soon as December, while Estonia is still the holder of the presidency of the Council of the EU.