news

EU ministers to sign notification for deepening defense cooperation ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. Source: (Annika Haas/EU2017EE)
News

EU defense and foreign affairs ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday to sign a joint notification on the deepening of defense cooperation between EU member states.

The development of the new permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) by EU member states symbolizes a new era in EU defense policy and strengthens European security, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik said according to an EU presidency press release.

"We have used the Estonian presidency to support PESCO's creation process, and thanks to the constructiveness of member states, things have moved forward quickly," Luik said. "Our wish is that 2017 is remembered as a year of decisions."

PESCO will require that EU member states engage in greater and more systematic cooperation: increase defense expenditures, make their units available to EU operations, create joint military capabilities as well as strengthen the defense industry. Preserved, however, is the sovereign right to command one's national defense.

Estonia's accession to PESCO is an important step in terms of defense policy, one that will allow the country to participate in the further development of the EU defense cooperation.

At Estonia's suggestion, the obligation to simplify European military transport was added to the joint notification, as the seamless movement of units and supplies with minimal red tape serves both EU and NATO objectives.

The signing of the joint notification on Monday will be followed by an official vote to initiate PESCO. This may take place as soon as December, while Estonia is still the holder of the presidency of the Council of the EU.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

defenseeu presidencyeu2017eejüri luikpesco


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:46

Large alcohol retailers on Estonian-Latvian border to expand Ainaži stores

10:53

EU ministers to sign notification for deepening defense cooperation

09:47

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

08:51

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

EU ministers wish to move forward quickly with trade agreements

10.11

RB Rail opts to use incorrect form of Rail Baltic name in Estonia

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: