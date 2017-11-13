news

Luik: PESCO helps to ensure a more secure Europe ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1510563180000 | amCalendar}}
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik sign the notification of the intention to establish PESCO.
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik sign the notification of the intention to establish PESCO. Source: (Council of the EU)
News

23 EU member states signed a joint notification of the intention to establish a permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) at a meeting of EU defense and foreign affairs ministers in Brussels on Monday.

"With the creation of PESCO, member states are taking defense cooperation to a whole new level," Minister of Defence Jüri Luik said according to an EU presidency press release. "Member states have taken a solid step toward a more integrated Europe, and the outcomes of this cooperation will help to ensure a more secure Europe for its citizens as well as strengthen the pillar of the EU in NATO."

The goal of PESCO is to further increase defense cooperation between member states, to encourage larger defense investments, to facilitate the availability of military capabilities for EU operations, to strengthen defense cooperation between member states, and to decrease capability gaps.

Member states participating in PESCO will aim to simplify the transportation of military supplies and units within Europe, which is an important goal for Estonia.

Luik emphasized that defense cooperation between EU member states strengthens Europe's capability within NATO, which remains the cornerstone of collective defence.

"The creation of PESCO demonstrates the viability of the EU," noted the Estonian minister. "By engaging in defense cooperation, member states want and are able to achieve visible results." He added that PESCO will remain open to all member states, and noted that it is important that its objectives are achievable regardless of the size of the countries involved.

The establishment of PESCO represents the implementing of articles of the Treaty on the European Union that have yet to be implemented. Member states participating in PESCO retain the sovereign right to command their own national defense, and the capabilities developed within PESCO will belong to the member states, who will be able to use them as they wish, regardless of the format, including in fulfilling their own national needs and those of NATO.

The signed notification of intention was submitted to High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

defenseeu presidencyeu2017eejüri luikfederica mogherinipescoeu foreign affairs council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:53

Estonian firm hopes to receive EU funding for development of wind turbine

16:42

Luik: PESCO helps to ensure a more secure Europe Updated

15:49

223,000 ID card holders have updated their certificates

14:43

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 13-19

13:48

Estonia offers condolences to people of Iran, Iraq following deadly quake

12:50

Tallinn to begin testing self-driving bus in public transport next year

11:46

Large alcohol retailers on Estonian-Latvian border to expand Ainaži stores

09:47

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

08:51

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

EU ministers wish to move forward quickly with trade agreements

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: