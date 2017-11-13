news

Large alcohol retailers on Estonian-Latvian border to expand Ainaži stores ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
An Alko1000 alcohol store located on the Latvian side of the Latvian-Estonian border has become increasingly popular with Estonian buyers due to increasing domestic prices.
An Alko1000 alcohol store located on the Latvian side of the Latvian-Estonian border has become increasingly popular with Estonian buyers due to increasing domestic prices. Source: (Mailiis Ollino)
Business

The owners of large alcohol stores in the area of the former Ikla-Ainaži checkpoint on the Estonian-Latvian border are expanding their stores in order to nearly double the locations' sales floors by next spring, daily Postimees reported.

Spurred by a current great need for additional operating space, the sales floor of the Ainaži SuperAlko store, which belongs to Aldar Eesti, will increase from the current 800 square meters to 2,000 square meters, according to project manager Riin Rätsep.

"We had periods here in the summer when the big store looked like a kiosk, with people with shopping carts lining up outside and the parking lot full of people," Rätsep said, adding that the extension will hopefully help to prevent such situations for some time at least.

According to the project manager, the extension is expected to be completed by the end of February, and its opening will depend on how quickly the permit to use the new structure can be obtained — a process which can take anywhere from two days to two weeks.

"We wish to open the expanded store in March at the latest," Rätsep added.

Meanwhile, the Alko1000 store on the Ikla-Ainaži border is to open at the end of this year already.

According to company manager Einar Visnapuu, their sales area will expand from 700 to 1,300 square meters in order to offer better amenities to its customers.

Visnapuu said that this was the only major novelty Alko1000 was planning in its operation in cross-border trade in the near future. "Our company is currently focused on developing a chain of grocery stores in Estonia," he added.

Aldar Eesti stores in Latvia are operated by SIA Aldar Latvia, which, according to the company's homepage, operates three stores on the Estonian-Latvian border; three Alko1000 stores are located in Latvia.

Increased alcohol excise duty driving cross-border trade

As a result of recent increases in the alcohol excise duty in Estonia, cross-border trade on the border between Estonia and Latvia has increased significantly as of late.

The Estonian Institute of Economic Research has estimated that as a result of larger amounts of alcohol being brought to Estonia from Latvia, and smaller amounts purchased in Estonia by Finns for taking back to Finland, the country's total receipts of the alcohol excise duty in 2018 will turn out smaller by €80 million euros than planned by the Ministry of Finance.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

cross-border tradealcohollatvia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:46

Large alcohol retailers on Estonian-Latvian border to expand Ainaži stores

10:53

EU ministers to sign notification for deepening defense cooperation

09:47

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

08:51

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

11.11

Russian consul to meet with alleged FSB agent arrested in Narva

10.11

Ratas, Aab visit Patarei building complex in Tallinn

10.11

EU ministers wish to move forward quickly with trade agreements

10.11

RB Rail opts to use incorrect form of Rail Baltic name in Estonia

10.11

Mikser: Estonia wants to bring Eastern Partners closer to EU

10.11

President Kaljulaid: Estonia did B+ job solving ID card crisis

10.11

State must pay for students attending school in other municipality

10.11

October registered unemployment at 4.6 percent

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: