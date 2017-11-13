news

Tallinn to begin testing self-driving bus in public transport next year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Next year, the City of Tallinn will begin testing the limited application of a self-driving bus in public transport.

The self-driving bus is to be tested on the last mile, which in transportation refers to the movement of people from a transportation hub such as a bus stop to their final destination, writes daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) and the City of Tallinn want to begin testing by introducing one self-driving bus into city traffic for a period of one year.

This summer, the first such self-driving buses were introduced in Tallinn, where twin buses transported passengers on a limited route between the Mere puiestee tram stop and Tallinn Creative Hub on the occasion of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinntransportself-driving vehicles


