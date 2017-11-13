Estonia offers condolences to people of Iran, Iraq following deadly quake

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on Monday offered his condolences to the people of Iran and Iraq after a deadly earthquake hit near the border of the two countries on Sunday night.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and with everyone whose lives were affected by this tragedy," Mikser said according to a ministry press release.

More than 300 people are dead and thousands more injured in Iran and Iraq after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit 31 kilometers from Halabja, Iraq on Sunday night.