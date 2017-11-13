Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 13-19

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "Bach, Pärt, analogue synthesizers, effect blocks, the most dangerous band in the world, the freshest and most intriguing films from all over the world… This week is full of music and film. And in the meantime, don't forget to pickle your fish!"

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Concert series "The King in Niguliste": Kristel Aer

Niguliste Museum, St. Nicholas Church, Tallinn

Kristel Aer, an organist of the new generation, will be performing a rather sizable program that presents a cross-section of music history. It will be exciting to compare the music of the Baroque giant Bach to arrangements of the choral piece "Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott" by early 20th-century composer Sigfrid Karg-Elert. The program will also feature a new composition by Jüri Reinvere, whose music is embellished by the author's philosophical and sophisticated approach.

Sid Hille Trio feat. Ivi Rausi

Estonian Traditional Music Centre, Viljandi

This is music which brings the listener to a crazy world of improvisation with spontaneous creativity: to groove, to contemplate, to meditate. On the stage, a Rhodes piano, theremin, analogue synthesizers, bass with several pedals and effect blocks, a drum, live samples and vocals will meet in all possible and impossible registers.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Laibach, "Also Sprach Zarathustra" presentation concert

The Russian Theatre, Tallinn

The music for Laibach's new album, "Also Sprach Zarathustra," was originally composed for a theatrical production of "Thus Spoke Zarathustra," based on Friedrich Nietzsche's philosophical novel of the same name, directed by Matjaž Berger for the Anton Podbevšek Theatre (APT) in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. Introducing new members of the band, Laibach will perform "Also Sprach Zarathustra" live.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Spiced sprats workshop

Estonian Food Museum, Tallinn

What do Estonians do with fish? European sprat or Baltic herring, also known as brisling or skipper, is a small marine fish, which Estonians have been salting for centuries already. Come to our workshop, where we will pickle sprats with a special mix of exotic spices, and learn to eat like an Estonian! We will also introduce you to some other wonderful Estonian foodstuffs.

Thursday, Nov. 16 - Sunday, Nov. 19

St Martin's Day Fair

Saku Arena, Tallinn

The St. Martin's Day Fair will feature the best of Estonian handicrafts on display and for sale, master classes conducted by professionals for handicraft enthusiasts and amateurs alike, and workshops for children. The schedule also includes handicraft presentations and book launches, and the fair will likewise offer visitors Estonian food and ethnic music.

Friday, Nov. 17

Viru Folk Fall Party

Rakvere Culture Centre

The Great Hall of Rakvere Culture Centre will offer partygoers the opportunity to dance for six hours in a row with Kukerpillid, who are celebrating their 45th birthday this year, and Väliharf, the finalist of TV3's "Rahvabänd." Meanwhile, the Basement Hall will offer concerts by Etnokulp award nominee Rüüt, and Pööriöö, who will perform songs by Tõnis Kark. Sinilille Bar will be open in the center's Small Hall, while Päts Café will be open in the Basement Hall.

Chamber music concert

Chapter Hall, Kuressare Castle, Saaremaa

A chamber music concert will be held in the Chapter Hall of Kuressaare Castle featuring Lauri Väinmaa on the piano and Andrus Haav on the violin. The program will include works by Bach, Pärt and C. Franck.

Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Nov. 26

Children's and Youth Film Festival "Just Film"

Various locations, Tallinn

"Just Film" is a sub-festival of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) which consists of a children's and youth film competition and other special programs. Similarly to the PÖFF program, "Just Film" takes place every November. The program will feature movies which even the biggest cinemaphiles cannot see every day. Some will make you cry, some will make you laugh, some will change your life. This festival will include something for everyone of all ages.

Friday, Nov. 17 - Sunday, Dec. 3

Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF)

Various locations, Tallinn / Tartu

Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) is one of the largest and most distinctive film festivals in Northeastern Europe, and the only one in the region to belong to the top 15 film festivals in the world. PÖFF's film program includes two international competition programs presenting the freshest and most intriguing films from all over the world. Fashion Cinema will address hot topics of the fashion world and tell the stories of some exciting people; Doc@PÖFF will bring to viewers the most current documentary films of the past year; Panorama and Forum will offer an extensive overview of the past year's exotic finds and hits from other film festivals.

-

