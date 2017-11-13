news

Estonian firm hopes to receive EU funding for development of wind turbine ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Viru-Nigula wind farm in Tüükri village, Lääne-Viru County. Photo is illustrative. Sept. 9, 2016.
Viru-Nigula wind farm in Tüükri village, Lääne-Viru County. Photo is illustrative. Sept. 9, 2016. Source: (Eero Vabamägi/Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

Estonian wind energy company Eleon AS and international partners are working on a €38 million project to develop a wind turbine with a capacity in excess of ten megawatts, and expect to receive a decision from the European Commission on project financing under the Horizon 2020 measure early next year.

"The decision can be expected next year, between January and March," AS Eleon board member Andres Sõnajalg told BNS. "If the decision is a positive one, we will move forward with the project in 2018."

According to Sõnajalg, the Mammout 10+ megawatt wind turbine builds on Eleon's patented technology, and a lot of work on the project has been done already. "In orde to reach the next stage, however, a positive decision on financing is essential," he continued. "In accordance with the project, the prototype will be ready by 2022. We will offer information about testing and utilization later."

"An international consortium has filed an application with the European Commission under the Horizon 2020 measure to develop a Mammout 10+ megawatt onshore and offshore wind turbine," AS Eleon and Meta Advisory Group spokesperson Jonatan Karjus told BNS in September. "The total cost of the project is approximately €38 million. In case of a positive financing decision, development of the turbine will be carried out by the international consortium and subcontractors in 2018-2022."

According to Karjus, Finland's Aalto University and University of Tampere as well as Germany's University of Rostock are connected to the project, and companies that have partnered up to form the consortium include Windnovation Engineering Solutions GmbH, Windrad Engineering GmbH, and P.E. Concepts GmbH from Germany. Estonian companies involved in the project incude Eleon AS, Civitta Eesti AS and Meta Advisory Group OÜ.

The project is based on Eleon's patent for a direct-drive wind turbine that is protected in 150 countries. "A three-megawatt prototype wind turbine developed by Eleon and operating in Saaremaa has proven itself technologically and established a basis of trust, which is also demonstrated by the strong network of international partners that wish to take part in this project," Karjus noted.

The aim of the project is to increase the competitiveness of environmentally friendly wind energy with other kinds of energy by increasing the cost-effectiveness and reliability of wind turbines.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology (SDE) Urve Palo said in her letter to Sõnajalg that the ministry will support the project by taking part in discussions, offering feedback and providing necessary information, but is not taking part in the project financially.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

european commissionrenewable energyeleon


