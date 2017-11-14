news

US to allocate $100 million to Baltics to help deter Moscow ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The final parade of Spring Storm 2016.
The final parade of Spring Storm 2016. Source: (mil.ee)
News

The U.S. wants to give Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania up to $100 million under its 2018 national defense budget to help build their capacity to deter Russian aggression.

According to materials on the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 released by the Senate and House Armed Services Committees last week, the budget will authorize up to $100 million from the European Deterrence Initiative "to conduct or support a single joint program of the Baltic nations to improve their resilience against and build their capacity to deter Russian aggression."

The Senate and House Armed Services Committees announced the details of the conference report for the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 on Nov. 8.

Ministry: Potential aid to be spent on independent defense capability

"The U.S. security assistance is meant to support the development of the independent defense capabilities of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in accordance with these countries' military defense development plans; the priorities of assistance have been coordinated with the Baltic countries," Ministry of Defence spokesperson Andres Sang told BNS.

"We highly appreciate the support of the White House and the Congress for this initiative," Sang said. He added, however, that at this point, the authorization was still just a proposal and not an endorsed decision.

"We are currently talking about a proposal for the budget bill, which requires the approval of both houses of Congress and signing by the president," Sang noted.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

usdeterrence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
13.11

Estonia offers condolences to people of Iran, Iraq following deadly quake

13.11

Tallinn to begin testing self-driving bus in public transport next year

13.11

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

13.11

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:50

US to allocate $100 million to Baltics to help deter Moscow

12:52

Paper: ID card producers won't explain delay in informing of security flaw

11:48

Survey: Estonia, Iceland ranked first worldwide in internet freedom

10:51

National Audit Office: No shortcomings in EVR Cargo freight car transaction

09:47

Russian embassy puzzled by allegations of arrested Russian being FSB agent

08:54

Ratas: Italy, Malta not alone in resolving migration crisis

13.11

Estonian, Chinese MPs discuss increasing cooperation in agricultural trade

13.11

Estonian firm hopes to receive EU funding for development of wind turbine

13.11

Luik: PESCO helps to ensure a more secure Europe Updated

13.11

223,000 ID card holders have updated their certificates

13.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 13-19

13.11

Estonia offers condolences to people of Iran, Iraq following deadly quake

13.11

Tallinn to begin testing self-driving bus in public transport next year

13.11

Large alcohol retailers on Estonian-Latvian border to expand Ainaži stores

13.11

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

13.11

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: