Tallinn wants to give Savisaar nearly €16,000 in severance pay

The City of Tallinn wants to give departing deputy mayors Mihhail Kõlvart and Merike Martinson, former acting mayor Taavi Aasa and ex-mayor Edgar Savisaar severance pay.

Savisaar's prescribed severance pay is equal to three months' wages, or a total of €15,865.20, reported ERR's Russian-language online news portal.

According to the bill, deputy mayor Merike Martinson would receive severance pay equal to six months' wages, or €25,323,30, and Kõlvart and Aas would each receive severance pay equal to six months' wages, or €12,661.65 each.

Tallinn City Council will confirm the decision at their Thursday meeting.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

