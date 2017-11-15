news

Streets leading to Tallinn's Town Hall Square secured with concrete statues ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

For security reasons, Tallinn has blocked vehicular traffic on streets leading to Town Hall Square with concrete pigeon statues ahead of the opening of the popular annual Christmas market this weekend.

Commercial and garbage trucks, emergency vehicles and local residents will be able to access parking spaces along the perimeter of Town Hall Square via Kullasepa Street, where it is possible at low speeds to maneuer around the concrete statues.

The annual Tallinn Christmas Market will formally open for the season with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday at 5 p.m. The market will remain open through Three Kings Day, or Jan. 6.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

town hall squaretallinn christmas marketpublic safety


