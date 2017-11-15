Tallinn secures streets leading to Town Hall Square with concrete statues

For security reasons, Tallinn has closed the streets leading to Town Hall Square, where the popular annual Christmas market will be opened for the season this weekend, to vehicular traffic with concrete statues.

Commercial and waste disposal vehicles, emergency vehicles and local residents will have access to parking spaces along the edge of Town Hall Square via Kullasepa Street, where it is possible to maneuver around the pigeon-shaped statues, Tallinn city government said on Tuesday.

The annual Tallinn Christmas Market will be opened on Friday at 5 p.m. It will remain open through Jan. 6.