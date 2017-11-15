news

Center Party names four of eight city district elders in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

Maria Jufereva, Raimond Kaljulaid, mayor Taavi Aas, Lauri Laats and Marek Jürgenson.
Maria Jufereva, Raimond Kaljulaid, mayor Taavi Aas, Lauri Laats and Marek Jürgenson. Source: (Aurelia Minev/ERR)
The Center Party's Tallinn regional council on Tuesday named four of eight city district elders in the capital.

The council named incumbent Marek Jürgenson Haabersti city district elder, Lauri Laats Mustamäe city district elder, incumbent Maria Jufereva Lasnamäe city district elder, and incumbent Raimond Kaljulaid Põhja-Tallinn city district elder.

Who will be appoint city district elder of the Kesklinn, Kristiine, Pirita and Nõmme city districts will be determined by next Monday.

According to Tallinn mayor Taavi Aas, talks are still underway with some candidates, but proposals will be made for the remaining positions in the council at the beginning of next week.

Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas noted that each city district elder named on Wednesday has previous experience leading a city district, which gives them an advantage in continuing their work.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

