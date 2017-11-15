Deputy mayor: Savisaar to receive severance pay for 12 years in office

Former Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar will receive severance pay in compensation for his 12 years in office as mayor of Tallinn, deputy mayor Kalle Klandorf confirmed on Wednesday.

The severance pay to be paid to Savisaar, equaling three months' wages, or €15,865.20, is not just for the years 2013-2015, until he was suspended from office, but for the 12 years he served as mayor, Klandorf said at a press conference in response to a question asked by BNS.

According to Klandorf, the city government has the right to decide how big the compensation is, but paying severance is prescribed by law.

Savisaar was suspended from the office of mayor by court order on Sept. 30, 2015 in connection with a graft investigation in which Savisaar was a key suspect.

Taavi Aas served as acting mayor until this October, when he was officially elected mayor in local elections.