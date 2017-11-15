news

Seamen's union takes dispute with Transiidikeskus to public conciliator ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
A ship being loaded at Muuga.
A ship being loaded at Muuga. Source: (Transiidikeskuse AS)
Business

The Estonian Seamen's Independent Union (EMSA) has turned to the Public Conciliator with a request to mediate in a collective employment relationship dispute with transit operator Transiidikeskuse AS in connection with the dismissed employee representative Sergei Mastepan.

According to the union, Transiidikeskuse AS was not fulfilling the decisions of the court in connection to allowing Mastepan, the elected employee representative, to return to his job.

"This company has obvious difficulties understanding the nature of the contemporary employment relationship and respecting the rights of employees," EMSA chairman Jüri Lember said. "Currently, we are trying to bring in the institution of public conciliator in order to have an impartial mediator to help restore normal social dialogue."

At the beginning of the year, the Supreme Court of Estonia left in force the ruling of a second-tier court according to which Transiidikeskuse AS unlawfully fired EMSA employee representative Sergei Mastepan.

As the Supreme Court rejected Transiidikeskus' appeal, the Oct. 31, 2016 ruling by Tallinn Circuit Court took effect, which deemed the dismissal of the representative unlawful and required that he be reinstated in his position as well as compensated for lost wages.

According to Transiidikeskus, Mastepan's dismissal was unrelated to his status in the trade union and due instead to disciplinary breaches. The court found, however, that none of the breaches listed by the company, on the basis of which the labor relationship with Mastepan was terminated, were such that would allow Mastepan to be viewed as a chronic offender against his employment duties or a dangerous employee.

"The accusations of Transiidikeskus are rather far-fetched and the court considers the employer's wish to get rid of the employee representative to be the real reason for dismissal," the court stated in its decision.

Relations between the union and Transiidikeskus first soured in the fall of 2015, and both sides have since taken legal action against one another.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

unionstransiidikeskustallinn circuit courtsupreme court of estoniapublic conciliator


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
14.11

US to allocate $100 million to Baltics to help deter Moscow

14.11

Paper: ID card producers won't explain delay in informing of security flaw

14.11

Survey: Estonia, Iceland ranked first worldwide in internet freedom

14.11

Russian embassy puzzled by allegations of arrested Russian being FSB agent

14.11

Ratas: Italy, Malta not alone in resolving migration crisis

13.11

Luik: PESCO helps to ensure a more secure Europe

13.11

223,000 ID card holders have updated their certificates

13.11

Estonia offers condolences to people of Iran, Iraq following deadly quake

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:12

Seamen's union takes dispute with Transiidikeskus to public conciliator

13:14

Deputy mayor: Savisaar to receive severance pay for 12 years in office

11:52

Mikser: Cooperation of EEA members strengthens Europe's voice

10:48

Center Party names four of eight city district elders in Tallinn

09:54

Streets leading to Tallinn's Town Hall Square secured with concrete statues

08:51

Estonian deputy minister: Investigative journalism helps prevent tax fraud

14.11

Finance minister weighs calling off next planned alcohol excise duty hike

14.11

Tallinn wants to give Savisaar nearly €16,000 in severance pay

14.11

Swedbank: Rapid economic growth in Estonia increases demand for labor

14.11

Pevkur may be implicated by Silvergate materials now publicly accessible

14.11

US to allocate $100 million to Baltics to help deter Moscow

14.11

Paper: ID card producers won't explain delay in informing of security flaw

14.11

Survey: Estonia, Iceland ranked first worldwide in internet freedom

14.11

National Audit Office: No shortcomings in EVR Cargo freight car transaction

14.11

Russian embassy puzzled by allegations of arrested Russian being FSB agent

14.11

Ratas: Italy, Malta not alone in resolving migration crisis

13.11

Estonian, Chinese MPs discuss increasing cooperation in agricultural trade

13.11

Estonian firm hopes to receive EU funding for development of wind turbine

13.11

Luik: PESCO helps to ensure a more secure Europe

13.11

223,000 ID card holders have updated their certificates

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: