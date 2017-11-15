Center Party earns most media attention in October

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' Center Party was the political party to earn the most media attention in October, it appears from a study commissioned by ERR's Estonian-language online news portal and conducted by monitoring company Meedius.

Compared to September figures, the number of mentions of Estonian political parties in the print media and larger online publications jumped more than 50 percent in October in connection to the Oct. 15 local government council elections.

The Center Party once again received the most media attention, being mentioned in a total of 1,976 articles, followed by the Reform Party with mentions 1,634, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in 1,347, the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) in 1,121 and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in 1,010 articles.

Compared to the other five parliamentary parties, the Free Party saw relatively modest media attention last month, being mentioned in just 207 articles.

Meedius tracks mentions of political parties in articles that appear Estonia's print media and seven biggest online news portals.

In addition to the parties' official names, the monitoring company also tracks mentions of different forms of party names, such as sotsid and SDE for the Social Democratic Party.

ERR has commissioned the study on political party mentions in the media from Meedius since early 2010.