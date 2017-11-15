Estonian Railways freight flows increase 10.4 percent on year in October

Cargo transported on the infrastructure of the Estonian state-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways (EVR) in October totaled one million tons, 10.4 percent more than during the same month last year.

"I am glad that we have been able to put an end to the downward trend in freight volumes, and we are doing our utmost for the results of the company to improve," EVR CEO Erik Laidvee told BNS on Wednesday. "It is also good to be able to say, looking at the numbers, that the number of passengers is demonstrating a positive trend."

During the first ten months of the year, 9.9 million tons of cargo were transported on EVR infrastructure, 3.8 percent less than a year ago.

Transit shipments declined 11 percent, but local shipments grew 19.5 percent.

Rail passengers numbered approximately 6.2 million, 6.8 percent more than during the first ten months of 2016. This figure included 85,000 passengers on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg-Moscow train, which marks an improvement of 1.8 percent on the first ten months of last year.