Container shipping volumes at Sillamäe port increase tenfold

The Port of Sillamäe began offering regular container shipping services last year, and shipping volumes have increased tenfold since then.

While ships managed by Maersk Line, the world's largest container shipping company, initially visited Sillamäe three times per month, beginning this month, cargo is now entering and leaving the Ida-Viru County port every week, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Regular shipping volumes were initially 350 containers per month, but have since grown to 3,500 containers per month.

"Currently, export goods from Estonia are dominating, and wood products in particular: roundwood, lumber, cellulose, etc.," explained stevedore company AS SilSteve board chairman Jaanus Paas. "But our goal is to maintain a balance of containers, so that a shipping company both brings in and leaves with a full container. We are dealing seriously with both Estonian and Northwestern Russian imports."

The increase in shipping volumes will allow for the creation of another 10-15 new jobs at the port next year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

shippingport of sillamäe


