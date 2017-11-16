Linda Line cancels all Thursday departures ({{commentsTotal}})
Linda Line, which operates the high-speed catamaran Karolin between Tallinn and Helsinki, has canceled all Thursday departures from both capital cities due to poor weather conditions on the Gulf of Finland.
The ferry operator, which operates under the Linda Line Express brand, has a policy of canceling departures due to conditions involving wind speeds in excess of 15 meters per second and/or wave heights of over 3 meters.
Editor: Aili Vahtla