Estonian government to support Finnish-Estonian cultural fund with €700,000 ({{commentsTotal}})

Finland its celebrating its centennial this year; next year, Estonia will be celebrating its own.
Finland its celebrating its centennial this year; next year, Estonia will be celebrating its own. Source: (Rain Kooli/ERR)
The Estonian government is to allocate €700,000 to support the Finno-Estonian Cultural Fund which was established to support cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, creative economy and training on the level of private individuals and organizations.

"Estonia and Finland's good relationship is based on historical ties," said Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). "Nine million trips per year are taken across the Gulf of Finland, which demonstrates how intertwined our lives are. Estonia are both celebrating their 100th anniversary, and it is important that it is just now that the Estonian and Finnish governments have decided to contribute to the culture fund, the aim of which is to bring our nations even closer together."

Proportionally to the GDP of the two respective countries, the Finnish government is planning to allocate €6 million in support to the fund.

Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) said that the relationship between the two neighboring countries is special. "We are tied to the Finns by strong linguistic and cultural ties," he said. "Also, our oldest foreign agreement still in force was signed with Finland — the Intellectual Cooperation Convention, the 80th anniversary of the signing of which we will celebrate on Dec. 1."

Saar noted that he was glad that the two countries have this opportunity to strengthen bilateral cultural cooperation.

The fund was established on the initiative of private persons on Dec. 10, 2015.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

finland bilateral relations finno-estonian cultural fund


