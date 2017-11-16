Nordica launches quiet morning flights

news

Onboard a Nordica flight.
Onboard a Nordica flight. Source: (Mihkel Maripuu/Postimees/Scanpix)
Estonian-state owned airline Nordica has introduced so called "quiet flights" in the mornings, where announcements read on the plane are kept to a minimum and do not include any advertisements.

On the flights departing before 9 a.m., onboard announcements are presented in an abbreviated form and read in a quieter voice, Nordica said on Thursday. Safety-related announcements, however, are presented as usual.

No campaign texts or advertisements for the onbard shop are read on quiet flights, and the lighting in the cabin area is dimmed.

Tiina Riismandel, the airline's chief of service, said that the winter season brings with it many business travelers on Nordica flights.

"We can see that the passengers of early morning flights often haven't slept enough, and we on our part wish to create the opportunity for them to extend their valuable rest time if necessary," Riismandel said.

The "quiet flight" regime will be in effect on morning flights during the winter flight season, which will last through March 2018.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

