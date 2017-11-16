Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) will be traveling to Gothenburg in order to participate in the EU Social Summit on Friday, where the focus will be on fair employment and European growth.

As Estonia is the current holder of the presidency of the Council of the EU, Ratas will sign the European Pillar of Social Rights on behalf of all 28 EU member states, according to a government press release.

The European Pillar of Social Rights includes 20 basic social rights, and the goal is to ensure people better access to the labor market, fair working conditions and social protection.

"The EU must, above all, improve the well-being of people and maintain a common value system and cultural space in Europe," Ratas said. "People must have the right to work flexibly and educate themselves so that they are able to cope on the rapidly changing labor market in the digital age. Working and personal fulfillment provide people with a feeling of security and inject faith into the EU, but also reduce alienation from power and the grounds for extremism."

The EU's first Social Summit in 20 years will bring together heads of state and government, ministers of labor as well as representatives of employers and employees and other stakeholders in Gothenburg.

A central theme at the summit will be the promotion of fair employment and economic growth as well as equal opportunities, which will also form the bases for three parallel working sessions. Ratas will be participating in the discussion focusing on coping with changing jobs, where participants will examine what type of support is required by people who must acquire new skills or undergo retraining during their career, and how countries or the EU can support them in the transition.

During Friday's working lunch, Ratas will give an overview of the role of education and culture in implementing the single market and ensuring sustainable economic growth.