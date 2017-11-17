Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

The Board of the Riigikogu on Thursday confirmed changes to the composition of the Environment Committee, the Constitutional Committee, the Finance Committee, the National Defence Committee, the Social Affairs Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Legal Affairs Committee.

The board registered Karin Tammemägi registered Karin Tammemägi as a member of the Center Party parliamentary group and confirmed her as a new member of the National Defence Committee, according to a Riigikogu press release.

The board also confirmed Kerstin-Oudekki Loone leaving the National Defence Committee and joining the Foreign Affairs Committee, Peeter Ernits leaving the Constitutional Committee and joining the Environment Committee, Mihhail Korb leaving the Foreign Affairs Committee and joining the Constitutional Committee, and Igor Kravtšenko leaving the Environment Committee and joining the Social Affairs Committee.

Also confirmed were Dmitri Dmitrijev leaving the Social Affairs Committee and joining the Legal Affairs Committee, Olga Ivanova leaving the National Defence Committee and joining the Legal Affairs Committee, and Toomas Paur leaving the Legal Affairs Committee and joining the National Defence Committee.

Martin Repinski was also approved as a member of the European Union Affairs Committee.