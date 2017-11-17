news

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

News
Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras.
Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

The allied relationships of Estonia are based on real military contributions, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras said at a meeting at Estonia Concert Hall marking the 99th anniversary of the EDF.

"Estonia has built a strong allied relationship with our friends through real military contribution," Terras said. "It has been created thanks to the skills, determination and trustworthiness of the members of our defense forces.

"The British, French and Danes who makes up the NATO battle group stationed in Estonia are our brothers-in-arms, alongside whom we have served in different parts of the world," he noted.

"Over the past year, Estonia and NATO allies have gotten through a great deal of  work for the presence of the alliance in our territory to be visible, tangible, and well organized," Terras continued. "The EDF's Tapa Army base has become the place where heads of state and heads of government confirm their unwavering support for NATO's collective defense. They come to Estonia because their soldiers are here. Their message is clear, and it speaks of strong deterrence."

According to Terras, the presence of allies means that the EDF can rehearse defending Estonia together with their brothers-in-arms. "We are doing it on a day-to-day basis, and with pleasure," he added. "The units of our allies give us additional rela firepower and make us stronger militarily. What matters most is that their presence is a sure sign of the unity of NATO."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

About us

Staff & contacts

