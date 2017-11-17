news

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Although Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center) has every legal right to introduce free rides on county bus lines beginning July 1 next year, no such political agreement has been reached among government parties, Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder told daily Postimees.

"The Center Party has been trying to convince the government to move toward it, but the government has not approved it — on the contrary, IRL has been against free public transport," Seeder said.

Postimees reported in its Thursday edition that Simson wishes to implement the pre-election promise of the Center Party to offer free rides on government-subsidized county bus routes beginning July 1, which among other things would lead to a situation in which rides are free on a few dozen long-distance bus routes as well.

"If this is a sensible and good thing to do in some counties, it can be done," Seeder commented. "But we don't support an obligation to provide free public transport being imposed nationwide by a minister or the government by law."

The chairman of the smallest of the three ruling coalition parties said that the article of the coalition agreement addressing the matter says that the organization of public transport in counties will be handed over to local public transport centers or municipalities complete with subsidies and additional funding.

"It should remain up to them to decide what they do with the money meant to be used for public transport," Seeder said.

He also added that free public transport within counties and in a few tens of inter-county bus services may make a mess of the overall organization of public transport in Estonia.

"What motivation will people have to travel to Keila by train for money when there's a free bus?" Seeder commented. "Then people will start going there by bus and we must increase the number of buses."

How the present situation was arrived at looks more than odd in hindsight, Postimees said. Several politicians who were close to the negotiations on the coalition agreement told the paper that there had been no talk of public transport at the coaltion negotiations in the form now being pursued by Simson. A closer look at the documents reveals that already a month after the agreement was signed, at the end of December 2016, a provision was written into the government's action plan calling to implement a project for free rides on county bus lines and installation of validators in buses by July 1, 2018.

With the fiscal strategy endorsed in April, Simson was granted €13 million for that purpose next year, and as much as €21 million in the following years.

It appears even more odd, the daily found, that as recently as this September, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, chairman of the Center Party, upheld a position similar to Seeder's when speaking on a Vikerraadio broadcast, where he specifically said that ticket prices should be decided about by the municipalities.

"During the discussion of the fiscal strategy, it was said that this is the amount of money that will go there, but no details were discussed," said Social Democratic Party (SDE) parliamentary grup chairman Kalvi Kõva.

Kõva said that Simson is to present her plan to the SDE group next Thursday. "If we don't like it, we will tell her so," the MP added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

helir-valdor seederpublic transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
16.11

Linda Line cancels all Thursday departures

16.11

MP: 2018 state budget will include salary raise for teachers

15.11

Kaljulaid: Africa could overtake Europe in digital world

15.11

Center Party earns most media attention in October

15.11

New report on information war against Ukraine published in Estonia

15.11

Deputy mayor: Savisaar to receive severance pay for 12 years in office

15.11

Center Party names four of eight city district elders in Tallinn

15.11

Streets leading to Tallinn's Town Hall Square secured with concrete statues

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:48

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes

10:51

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

09:49

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

08:53

Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

16.11

Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

16.11

Nordica launches quiet morning flights

16.11

Estonian government to support Finnish-Estonian cultural fund with €700,000

16.11

Official: Estonia has evidence connecting alleged Russian agent to FSB

16.11

State-owned Port of Tallinn to go public

16.11

November party ratings: Independents gain, Reform, Center lose support

16.11

Bus companies critical of government's plan to subsidize intercity services

16.11

Linda Line cancels all Thursday departures

16.11

Container shipping volumes at Sillamäe port increase tenfold

16.11

MP: 2018 state budget will include salary raise for teachers

15.11

Kaljulaid: Africa could overtake Europe in digital world

15.11

Estonian Railways freight flows increase 10.4 percent on year in October

15.11

Center Party earns most media attention in October

15.11

New report on information war against Ukraine published in Estonia

15.11

Seamen's union takes dispute with Transiidikeskus to public conciliator

15.11

Deputy mayor: Savisaar to receive severance pay for 12 years in office

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: