Pevkur: Reform will do its best to bring back liberal tax environment ({{commentsTotal}})

Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at the Reform Party Council conference in Tallinn on Friday. Nov. 17, 2017.
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at the Reform Party Council conference in Tallinn on Friday. Nov. 17, 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
The Reform Party will do everything it can to bring a simple and liberal tax environment back to Estonia, party chairman Hanno Pevkur said at a party council conference held in Tallinn on Friday.

"The task and the aim of the Reform Party is to combat the ignorance of economic and financial policy that has been rearing its head in Estonia over the past year," Pevkur said at the conference, which was dedicated to the legacy of the party's longtime policymaker Valve Kirsipuu (1933-2017). "It is our job to do our utmost in order for the fire that has nourished Estonia's economic policy success to date to flare up again and light the way in making choices for the future.

"Let me assure you that the Reform Party will do everything it can to return to the roots and bring Estonia back to its advantage — a simple and liberal tax environment — in the 2019 [Riigikogu] elections at the latest," he added.

"At the same time, this return to the roots must happen through solutions for the future," Pevkur continued. "Through solutions that meet the expectations of the 21st century — whether it be enterprise free of reporting, a reform of the taxation of labor, or making Estonia the IT lab of the world. With each solution that we propose to the Estonia of the future, we must be innovative, bold, and confident. But there is one principle that will not change — the freedom to do things yourself, and to decide. That is — a person's right to make decisions must always come before the state."

Pevkur said that to reach this goal, the Reform Party must work as a team. "Elections are 15 months away," noted the party chairman. "If we wish to gain the support of the Estonian people for implementing our ideas, everyone must suppress their personal egos and work together in the name of a better Estonia."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

