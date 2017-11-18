news

Kaljulaid would like to see closer cooperation between Europe, Africa ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kaljualid with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali, Nov. 16, 2017.
Kaljualid with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali, Nov. 16, 2017. Source: (Presidendi Kantselei)
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on Thursday evening to discuss co-operation in international organisations and digital sphere.

"Just as Estonia is the spokesperson in Europe on digital issues, Rwanda is an African champion in this sphere. While parcel delivery robots scuttle around in Estonia, drones flying in the skies above Kigali deliver donor blood to those in need of help, and a number of public e-governance services is also available," Kaljulaid after meeting her Rwandan colleague.

Apart from developing the digital sphere, plans led by President Kagame for reforming the African Union as well as closer cooperation with the European Union were discussed at the meeting of the heads of state. "Cooperation between the EU and the African Union in the IT sphere could be more intense, and Estonia is willing to contribute to this sector," Kaljulaid said. She expressed hope that there would be more business contacts between companies of the two countries in the near future.

Security was also discussed at the meeting. According to President Kaljulaid, Estonia and Rwanda share a similar approach to security. "Both countries know that security is indivisible, and we also contribute to creating security outside our border," stated the Estonian Head of State. The two presidents also exchanged ideas regarding their cooperation within the framework of the UN and other international organisations.

President Kaljulaid also laid a wreath and paid homage to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Soon after laying wreaths at the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide, Kaljulaid wrote a message of condolence.

“On behalf of all Estonian people, I offer our condolences to the people of Rwanda, to the survivors and the families of the victims of the genocide against the Tutsi,” her message read, according to the Rwandan New Times. “Unfortunately, our world is no better today – and unfortunately, while physical wounds may heal, the hearts remain broken.”

Kaljulaid commended Rwandans for their effort to overcome the “terrible period” as one unified community.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidafricarwandapaul kagame


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
17.11

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

17.11

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

17.11

Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

16.11

Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

16.11

Official: Estonia has evidence connecting alleged Russian agent to FSB

16.11

November party ratings: Independents gain, Reform, Center lose support

16.11

Bus companies critical of government's plan to subsidize intercity services

16.11

Linda Line cancels all Thursday departures

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:21

Kaljulaid would like to see closer cooperation between Europe, Africa

17.11

Vershbow: US could deploy another brigade to Europe

17.11

Pevkur: Reform will do its best to bring back liberal tax environment

17.11

Finnish daily: Finnish stops for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel being planned

17.11

Estonian minister delivers EU statement at UN climate change conference

17.11

Half million addresses change following Estonia's administrative reform

17.11

New harbor tram line confirmed: Tallinn to purchase additional new trams

17.11

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes

17.11

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

17.11

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

17.11

Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

16.11

Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

16.11

Nordica launches quiet morning flights

16.11

Estonian government to support Finnish-Estonian cultural fund with €700,000

16.11

Official: Estonia has evidence connecting alleged Russian agent to FSB

16.11

State-owned Port of Tallinn to go public

16.11

November party ratings: Independents gain, Reform, Center lose support

16.11

Bus companies critical of government's plan to subsidize intercity services

16.11

Linda Line cancels all Thursday departures

16.11

Container shipping volumes at Sillamäe port increase tenfold

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: