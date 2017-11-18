news

Tallinn to build second corridor for trams in city center ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Tallinn city government is working on a plan for an additional corridor for tram traffic through the center of the city to make tram services less vulnerable to interruptions and accidents in the section currently used by all of the city's four tram lines.

The additional corridor would be built as part of the construction of a tram line to the passenger port.

"From the standpoint of urban planning, it is essential to link the harbor with both the airport and the bus terminal and at the same time to create an additional corridor in the city center to avoid the entire tram fleet having to move in a single corridor. That will increase the security of connection and enable to add frequencies," architect Jaak-Adam Looveer, from the office of the chief architect of Tallinn's Urban Planning Department, told BNS on Friday.

The tram route to the Old City Harbor, the passenger harbor of Tallinn, is expected to run along the Maneezi, Laikmaa, Hobujaama and Paadi streets and would be linked up to the Kopli tram line via Laeva Street either at the intersection Ahtri Street and Mere Boulevard or via a passage around the Admiralty Inlet to Kai Street and from there on along Kai Street to Põhja Boulevard, the architect said.

A tram line via the harbor area would create an opportunity to add frequencies on the tram link to North Tallinn, which is essential given the extensive plans that the city has when it comes to the development of that region.

"It would also improve the security of connection, as at present all of tram traffic will come to a halt when something happens to a tram between Viru Square and Maneezi Street," Looveer said.

Under the optimistic scenario, the tram line to the passenger harbor can be completed in 2020, spokespeople for the city government have said.

The city government announced on Sept. 28 that the city's public transport company, Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS, is planning to buy eight more brand new trams for 19 million euros, with an option for the purchase of at least 20 more similar trams.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
17.11

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes

17.11

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

17.11

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

17.11

Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

16.11

Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

16.11

Official: Estonia has evidence connecting alleged Russian agent to FSB

16.11

November party ratings: Independents gain, Reform, Center lose support

16.11

Bus companies critical of government's plan to subsidize intercity services

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:05

Tallinn to build second corridor for trams in city center

10:21

Kaljulaid would like to see closer cooperation between Europe, Africa

17.11

Vershbow: US could deploy another brigade to Europe

17.11

Pevkur: Reform will do its best to bring back liberal tax environment

17.11

Finnish daily: Finnish stops for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel being planned

17.11

Estonian minister delivers EU statement at UN climate change conference

17.11

Half million addresses change following Estonia's administrative reform

17.11

New harbor tram line confirmed: Tallinn to purchase additional new trams

17.11

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes

17.11

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

17.11

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

17.11

Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

16.11

Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

16.11

Nordica launches quiet morning flights

16.11

Estonian government to support Finnish-Estonian cultural fund with €700,000

16.11

Official: Estonia has evidence connecting alleged Russian agent to FSB

16.11

State-owned Port of Tallinn to go public

16.11

November party ratings: Independents gain, Reform, Center lose support

16.11

Bus companies critical of government's plan to subsidize intercity services

16.11

Linda Line cancels all Thursday departures

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: