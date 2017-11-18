news

Estonian residents see migration as EU's biggest problem ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Narva-2 border crossing.
The Narva-2 border crossing. Source: (Sergei Stepanov)
News

Residents of Estonia consider migration the biggest challenge for the European Union, a recent Eurobarometer survey shows.

Migration issues were named as one of the biggest challenges for the EU by 52 percent of the respondents in Estonia, the ageing of the EU's population by 42 percent, and terrorism and security issues by 41 percent.

In the Eurobarometer survey, respondents were asked what they thought were the main challenges faced by the EU. They were able to choose three answers from a list of ten answers.

Just like in Estonia, migration issues were considered to be the biggest challenge for the EU in Malta, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Bulgaria.

Terrorism and security issues were chosen the most often by respondents in Finland, Holland, the UK, and partially in Denmark.

Social inequality was viewed as the main challenge by residents in Germany, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark and Slovakia.

In the remaining 15 member states respondents most often identified unemployment as the EU's main challenge.

For Estonian respondents the next biggest challenges for the EU after the top 3 were social inequality, named by 32 percent, unemployment, named by 27 percent, insufficient economic growth, named by 17 percent, instability in regions bordering the EU, named by 16 percent, environmental issues, named by 9 percent, the public debt of the EU member states, named by 8 percent, and competition from emerging countries, named by 6 percent.

Estonian residents' concern over migration issues had declined by one percentage point compared with a similar survey a year ago. Their concern over terrorism had grown by eight points, concern over insufficient economic growth had declined by seven points, and concern over the ageing of the EU population had declined by six points. The latter indicator remains the highest in the EU.

The survey was carried out between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2, 2017 and interviews were conducted in the 28 member states of the European Union. In Estonia the poll was taken by TNS Emor by interviewing 1,007 people

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

eueurobarometerimmigration


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
17.11

New harbor tram line confirmed: Tallinn to purchase additional new trams

17.11

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes

17.11

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

17.11

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

17.11

Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

16.11

Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

16.11

Official: Estonia has evidence connecting alleged Russian agent to FSB

16.11

November party ratings: Independents gain, Reform, Center lose support

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:25

Estonian residents see migration as EU's biggest problem

12:05

Tallinn to build second corridor for trams in city center

10:21

Kaljulaid would like to see closer cooperation between Europe, Africa

17.11

Vershbow: US could deploy another brigade to Europe

17.11

Pevkur: Reform will do its best to bring back liberal tax environment

17.11

Finnish daily: Finnish stops for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel being planned

17.11

Estonian minister delivers EU statement at UN climate change conference

17.11

Half million addresses change following Estonia's administrative reform

17.11

New harbor tram line confirmed: Tallinn to purchase additional new trams

17.11

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes

17.11

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

17.11

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

17.11

Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

16.11

Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

16.11

Nordica launches quiet morning flights

16.11

Estonian government to support Finnish-Estonian cultural fund with €700,000

16.11

Official: Estonia has evidence connecting alleged Russian agent to FSB

16.11

State-owned Port of Tallinn to go public

16.11

November party ratings: Independents gain, Reform, Center lose support

16.11

Bus companies critical of government's plan to subsidize intercity services

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: