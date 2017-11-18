Justice minister, US politicians discuss fight against cyber crime

news

Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu (IRL, right) with the chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, Chuck Grassley, in Washington on Nov. 17, 2017.
Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu (IRL, right) with the chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, Chuck Grassley, in Washington on Nov. 17, 2017. Source: (Justiitsministeerium)
Cooperation in the fight against terrorism and cyber crime were the main topics discussed at meetings of Estonian Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu with the chairman of the House judiciary committee, Bob Goodlatte, and the chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, Chuck Grassley, in Washington on Friday.

"At the meetings I raised the topic that, since cyber crime has emerged as a global kind of crime which causes immense damage, then shouldn't we draw up a list of countries supporting cyber crime just like the list of countries supporting terrorism," Reinsalu said after the meetings with head of the committees on the judiciary of both houses of the U.S. Congress.

"To fight against impunity in cyberspace, awareness of the problem on the political level is necessary along with strong international cooperation, including cooperation on the other side of the Atlantic," the Estonian minister said.

Reinsalu expressed his gratitude at the meetings to the United States for making a contribution to European defense cooperation.

The Estonian minister of justice is in Washington to attend a meeting of justice and interior ministers of the Estonian presidency of the EU Council and the United States.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

