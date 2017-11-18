news

Nordica to add flight to second Kiev airport starting spring 2018

Nordica jets at Tallinn Airport.
Nordica jets at Tallinn Airport. Source: (Erik Prozes/Postimees/Scanpix)
Nordica announced that in spring next year they will start flying to another airport in Kiev, Zhuliany Airport, while the carrier's previous flights were only to Boryspil Airport.

Nordica will take up route service to Zhuliany on April 26 next year. It will fly the route three times a week. The airport is located approximately 12 kilometers from the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Nordica said that the volume of passengers between Ukraine and the European Union is increasing thanks to the visa freedom that entered into force this summer as well as the developing Ukrainian economy, and added that the airport located close by is a comfortable destination for business travellers.

Sven Kukemelk, director for business development at Nordica, said that Zhuliany is a very good addition to the other airport in Kiev, Borispil. "Our goal is to increase the freedom of choice of our customers and develop transit traffic through Tallinn in order to further strengthen our routes in the direction of Scandinavia, Central Europe and Russia. Kiev today will create good preconditions for that," he said.

The flights on the Kiev-Tallinn route are to take place three times per week. Departures from Kiev to Tallinn are to take place at 6:05 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays and departures from Tallinn to Kiev are to take place on Tuesdays, Thursday and Sundays at 10:40 p.m.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

