news

Ratas: Reform Party's Criticism marks beginning of election campaign ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: (ERR)
News

Prime Minister and chairman of the Estonian Center Party Jüri Ratas in a speech at a party leadership meeting on Saturday said that the opposition Reform Party is baselessly stirring up panic because it has already started its parliamentary election campaign.

"The leading politicians of the Reform Party find that an e-state in the 21st century is struggling to calculate income exempt from tax. They are trying to instill that the government has fallen into a hopeless dispute over the excise duty on alcohol. Both claims are equally empty," Ratas said, pointing out that as the new government did not get the traditional 100 days free of criticism, a calm period of work couldn't be expected also in the near future.

"We speak about increasing the income of working people and the elderly. In response we hear that our own Nokia* is a uniform tax system that in no way fits into the European value and economic space," the prime minister said, adding that when it comes to the reform concerning income exempt from tax, the attempt is to bring discussion from its content to fine tuning, while the opposition is also spreading panic concerning budgetary balance and economic growth.

"In reality, we along with fine entrepreneurs and hard-working people have brought the Estonian economy to a new rise. The international rating agency Fitch in November raised Estonia's A+ state rating outlook from the current stable to positive. And this for the first time since 2011," Ratas said.

Speaking about the government's alcohol policy, Ratas said that they are putting the health of people first and the aim is to decrease alcohol consumption and the damage associated with it.

"Alcohol is not consumption goods or a primary need, excessive consumption of it breaks apart families and robs people of their lives," the prime minister said, adding that the politics of the government led by the Center Party is assessed by the people of Estonia.

Ratas said that the position of the Center Party and the government is strong, because it is known who stands for the welfare of people and who makes empty promises.

"The main question of the parliamentary elections is very clear and fundamental, whether our current people-center policy will continue or whether the Reform Party will return," Ratas said.

*In the 1990s then-President Lennart Meri said that Estonia needed its own Nokia, referencing the then immensely successful Finnish electronics group. Estonians have used the reference ever since to talk about a grand economic success that still hasn't manifested itself.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

reform partytaxjüri ratascenter party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
17.11

Pevkur: Reform will do its best to bring back liberal tax environment

17.11

Finnish daily: Finnish stops for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel being planned

17.11

Estonian minister delivers EU statement at UN climate change conference

17.11

Half million addresses change following Estonia's administrative reform

17.11

New harbor tram line confirmed: Tallinn to purchase additional new trams

17.11

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes

17.11

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

17.11

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:09

Ratas: Reform Party's Criticism marks beginning of election campaign

11:13

Ministry: EU budget agreement crowning achievement of this EU presidency

18.11

Nordica to add flight to second Kiev airport starting spring 2018

18.11

Justice minister, US politicians discuss fight against cyber crime

18.11

Estonian residents see migration as EU's biggest problem

18.11

Tallinn to build second corridor for trams in city center

18.11

Kaljulaid would like to see closer cooperation between Europe, Africa

17.11

Vershbow: US could deploy another brigade to Europe

17.11

Pevkur: Reform will do its best to bring back liberal tax environment

17.11

Finnish daily: Finnish stops for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel being planned

17.11

Estonian minister delivers EU statement at UN climate change conference

17.11

Half million addresses change following Estonia's administrative reform

17.11

New harbor tram line confirmed: Tallinn to purchase additional new trams

17.11

Seeder: No political agreement on free public bus routes

17.11

Terras: Estonia's allied relations based on real military contributions

17.11

Savisaar absent from second Tallinn city council meeting in a row

17.11

Riigikogu board confirms changes to composition of standing committees

16.11

Ratas to sign European Pillar of Social Rights at EU summit

16.11

Nordica launches quiet morning flights

16.11

Estonian government to support Finnish-Estonian cultural fund with €700,000

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: