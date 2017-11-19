German media Estonia ranks highest in poverty risk of elderly in EU

While Germany ranks in the middle among European Union countries in terms of the poverty risk of people over the age of 75, then the best situation in terms of that is in Hungary and the worst in Estonia, the German daily Saarbrucker Zeitung reports.

Based on last year's data, Germany ranks in the middle among the 28 EU countries with 16.2 percent, the newspaper cited figures from Eurostat. In contrast, 48.2 percent of over 75-year-olds in Estonia live under the risk of poverty, which is the highest indicator in the EU. The lowest indicator in the EU is Hungary's, 5.1 percent.