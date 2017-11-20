news

Industrial producer price index up 3.7 percent in October

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, the producer price index of industrial output in October increased 0.4 percent compared to the previous month and 3.7 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the producer price index in October was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, manufacture of wood and wood products, and manufacture of beverages, but also by a decrease in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Compared to last October, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, manufacture of dairy products, and manufacture of wood and wood products, but also by a decrease in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

In October, the export price index increased by 0.7 percent compared to September and by 4.4 percent compared to October of last year.

In October, compared to the previous month, the prices of other manufacturing products, parts and accessories for motor vehicles and electronic equipment increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, beverages and pharmaceutical preparations decreased.

Last month, the import price index increased by 0.5 percent compared to September and by 3.4 percent compared to October 2016.

In October, compared to the previous month, the prices of agricultural products, articles of leather, footwear and chemical products increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, other manufacturing products and electronic equipment decreased.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaindustrial producer price index


news.err.ee

