Estonia drops to 17th in ICT Development Index rankings

Estonia placed 14th in the 2016 edition of the ICT Digital Index.
With 8.14 points, Estonia placed 17th in this year's edition of the ICT Development Index (IDI) released by the UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Last year, Estonia ranked 14th overall.

Estonia's neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, meanwhile, ranked 35th and 41st, respectively, with Latvia rising five places and Lithuania's ranking remaining unchanged.

The ITU's rankings were topped by Iceland, South Korea, Switzerland, Denmark and the U.K.

The IDI takes into account 11 different factors, including landline and mobile phone subscriptions, the percentage of households with internet access as well as the percentage of individuals using the internet.

This year, the index compared 176 countries worldwide.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

