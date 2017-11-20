news

Omniva to double size of Baltic parcel locker network

An Omniva parcel locker.
An Omniva parcel locker. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
State-owned Eesti Post announced on Monday that they are both expanding their network of parcel lockers as well as extending 100 existing ones leading up to Christmas. The company that operates under the Omniva brand operates the lockers across all three Baltic states.

The plan is to double the size of Omniva's parcel locker network. Works towards this goal are starting this week, with 63 lockers to be added across the Baltic states, and another 100 lockers to be expanded.

Estonia is getting eight new lockers, Latvia 30, and Lithuania 25. According to Omniva management member Ansi Arumeel, the main motivation behind the expansion is increasing interest in the lockers.

“E-commerce has grown so rapidly that several of our parcel machines are too small to handle the ever-increasing parcel volumes. Clients also expect to have the opportunity to pick up their parcels as close to home as possible,” Arumeel said. “This is why we have decided to expand our network to nearly double its current size.”

He added that the expansion of the network will continue in the coming years. Over the next five years Omniva expects to invest more than €20 million in further expansion.

The company has also decided to buy lockers from several different suppliers. “Next year we can expand the network with new parcel lockers even quicker,” confirmed Arumeel. “The opportunity to purchase different types of parcel lockers will help us bring our services even closer to people.”

By Christmas Omniva is hoping to have a total of 132 parcel machines in Estonia. Along with its other service points, this means that Omniva now offers 444 parcel pick-up points, the company said.

Omniva is the trade name of AS Eesti Post, Estonia's national postal service. The company is owned by the state and operates internationally. The group includes parent company AS Eesti Post, subsidiary AS Maksekeskus, Lithuania-based subsidiary UAB Omniva LT, Latvia-based SIA Omniva, and affiliate OÜ Post11 that provides e-merchants with international logistics solutions for the delivery of goods across the world.

Editor: Dario Cavegn



