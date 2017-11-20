Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 20-26

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week’s cultural trajectory is as follows: Changing times → The Philharmonic Sea → Vargamäe → Finnish sauna → Jazz rhythms → Horizontal music experience. Have a good journey!"

Wednesday, Nov. 22 / Sunday, Nov. 26

Giving Myself to the Sea: Kadri Voorand and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Estonian Traditional Music Centre, Viljandi / St. Nicholas' Church, Tallinn

"Four²," written by famous American avant-garde composer John Cage, is one of the so-called Number Pieces, where the title of the work indicates the number of performers. "Mouyayoum," by well-known Swedish contemporary composer Anders Hillborg, mesmerizes the audience with its musical language, which seems to be stunningly difficult and simple at the same time. "Giving Myself to the Sea" is written for the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, solo voice, piano and double bass. It tells an ancient story about an inevitable force of fate and love.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 26

The Tempora Mutantur anniversary exhibition

Club of Different Rooms, Tallinn

The Tempora Mutantur anniversary exhibition showcases recent comics by the current members of the Finnish contemporary comic association Kutikuti. The works have been produced specifically for the anniversary exhibition from 2015-2017 using a screen-printing technique. The colorful combination of large comics reflects the diverse styles and narrative methods of Finnish comics.

Thursday, Nov. 23 - Saturday, Nov. 25

Vargamäe Film Days

A. H. Tammsaare Museum, Vargamäe, Järva County

The event will feature movies from three different genres: "Paradise Behind the Fence" ("Lumi punasel lagedal"), a documentary about Estonian villages in Sochi, "The Days that Confused," which takes viewers back to Estonia in the 90s, and "November," a fantasy which takes place in an Estonian village where werewolves, the plague and spirits roam about. Audiences will likewise be captivated by the place where the movies are being screened, which adds mysticism and romance.

Friday, Nov. 24 - Sunday, Nov. 26

Finnish Cult Film Special at PÖFF

Kinomaja Cinema, Tallinn

Over the course of the two days, a selection of Finnish films from 1938-2008 will be screened on old-school 35mm film in an unprecedented 48 Hours of Finland event. The program will be attended by noted Finnish filmmakers, including Jörn Donner and Kati Outinen. Marko Haavisto and Poutahaukat, made famous by the Aki Kaurismäki film "The Man without a Past," will be putting on a show. And no Finnish party would be complete without sauna and karaoke — that's right, in addition to the movie marathon, attendees will have the opportunity to experience a true Finnish sauna at Kinomaja.

Friday, Nov. 24 - Wednesday, Dec. 13

Christmas Jazz Festival 2017

Various locations, Estonia

"Christmas Jazz" is an intimate and Christmassy festival which will fill churches, concert halls and clubs with beautiful jazz music in late November and early December. Over the course of the three-week festival, jazz stars from ten countries will give 30 concerts to Estonian audiences. Headliners include American musicians Stacey Kent, Simon Phillips and his ensemble Protocol IV as well as Vinx.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Lounging concert: Kulno Malva

Estonian Traditional Music Centre, Viljandi

Kulno Malva is an active accordion player, composer and traditional musician. In addition to his solo project, Malva also plays in various ensembles: Lepaseree, Folksell, Hajameelsed Kunznikud, Duo Malva & Priks. He has also been a founding member of several well-known ensembles, including Svjata Vatra and Nikns Suns. He is also developing an entirely new program featuring instruments such as the sansula, ocarina and Estonian bagpipe in addition to one-of-a-kind accordion music and songs.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.