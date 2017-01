2017 Estonian Music Awards: Karl-Erik Taukar has most successful night

The 2017 Estonian Music Awards at Nordea Concert Hall in Tallinn. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)

The 2017 Estonian Music Awards and gala concert were held at Nordea Concert Hall in Tallinn on Thursday night. Karl-Erik Taukar had the most successful night, winning three awards, followed by Kadri Voorand and Elephants From Neptune, who won two awards each.

Performers at the gala included Liis Lemsalu, Laura, Lenna, Metsakutsu, NOËP, I Wear* Experiment, Karl-Erik Taukar, Mick Pedaja and Estonian Voices.

The event was hosted by Tanja Mihhailova-Saar and Mikk Saar.

For the full list of winners, see below.

Best Song

Winner: NOËP, "Rooftop"

Other nominees: Cartoon feat. Jüri Pootsmann, "I Remember U"; Karl-Erik Taukar "Tähti täis on öö"; Liis Lemsalu, "Sinu ees"; Smilers, "Et sa teaks"

Best Album

Winner: Karl-Erik Taukar, "Kaks"

Other nominees: Elephants From Neptune, "Oh No"; Kadri Voorand Quartet, "Armupurjus"; Maarja Nuut "Une meeles"; Various Artists, "Muinaslugu sinilinnust / Estonian Evergreens. Revival"

Best Female Artist

Winner: Kadri Voorand

Other nominees: Eeva Talsi, Maarja Nuut

Best Male Artist

Winner: Karl-Erik Taukar

Other nominees: Jüri Pootsmann, Mick Pedaja

Best Band

Winner: Elephants From Neptune

Other nominees: I Wear* Experiment, Põhja Konn

Best Jazz Album

Winner: Kadri Voorand Quartet, "Armupurjus"

Other nominees: Peedu Kass, "Momentum"; Robert Jürjendal feat. Andrus Lillepea, "Lihtminevik / Simple Past"

Best Folk Album

Winner: Maarja Nuut, "Une meeles"

Other nominees: Eeva Talsi & Juhan Aru, "Vähemalt täna"; Mari Jürjens "27"

Best Electronic Album

Winner: Mart Avi, "Rogue Wave"

Other nominees: Florian Wahl, "14"; Tehnoloogiline Päike, "Technological Sun"

Best Alternative/Indie Album

Winner: Mick Pedaja, "Hingake"

Other nominees: Pastacas, "Pohlad"; Rainer Jancis "Hibernatus"

Best Metal Album

Winner: Taak, "Supersargasso"

Other nominees: Goresoerd, "Antikeha"; Kannabinõid, "Troon"

Best Rock Album

Winner: Elephants From Neptune, "Oh No"

Other nominees: Põhja Konn, "Põhja Konn"; Tanel Padar Blues Band, "Gold'n'Fish"

Best Pop Album

Winner: Karl-Erik Taukar, "Kaks"

Other nominees: Jüri Pootsmann, "Täna"; I Wear* Experiment, "Patience"

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Album

Winner: Metsakutsu, "Kuhu koer on maetud"

Other nominees: 5miinust, "Aasta plaat. Korralik saavutus"

Beebilõust, "Resotsialiseerumine X Must lipp"

Best Debut Album

Winner: I Wear* Experiment, "Patience"

Other nominees: Go Away Bird, "Sleep On It"; Põhja Konn, "Põhja Konn"

Contribution to Estonian Music

Villu Tamme

Best Music Video

Winner: Tommy Cash, "Winaloto" (directed by Tomas Tammemets)

Other nominees: Kerli, "Feral Hearts" (directed by CJ Kask); NOËP, "Rooftop" (directed by Andres Kõpper)

Best Classical Album*

*Chosen based on top voting results from among the winners of the four classical music subcategories

Winner: Best Composition Album — Arvo Pärt, "The Deer's Cry," performed by vocal ensemble Vox Clamantis, Toomas Vavilov (clarinet), Heikko Remmel (contrabass), Taavo Remmel (contrabass), Robert Staak (lute), Mari Poll (violin), Johanna Vahermägi (viola), Susanne Doll (organ), directed by Jaan-Eik Tulve

Other nominees:

Best Chamber Music Album — Heino Eller, "Keelpillikvartetid," performed by Tallinn String Quartet (Urmas Vulp, Olga Voronova, Toomas Nestor, Levi-Daniel Mägila; Tõnu Kõrvits, "Mirror," performed by Anja Lechner (cello), Kadri Voorand (vocals), Tõnu Kõrvits (kannel), Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, directed by Tõnu Kaljuste

Best Choral Music Album — Arvo Pärt, "The Deer's Cry," performed by vocal ensemble Vox Clamantis, Toomas Vavilov (clarinet), Heikko Remmel (contrabass), Taavo Remmel (contrabass), Robert Staak (lute), Mari Poll (violin), Johanna Vahermägi (viola), Susanne Doll (organ), directed by Jaan-Eik Tulve

Best Symphonic Album — "Great Maestros I-V," performed by Kalle Randalu (piano), Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, directed by Neeme Järvi, including Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concertos No. 1-5, Brahms Symphonies No. 1-4, Richard Strauss.