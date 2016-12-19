logo
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Holiday edition

Culture.ee has put together a special holiday-week list of recommendations. (Joanna Kosinska/culture.ee)
12/19/2016 5:34 PM
Category: Culture

Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "The holiday season is upon us and there is no escaping it, so one may as well enjoy it! We at culture.ee wish you all a joyous week!"

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Saturday, Jan. 7

Christmas Cinema

Pärnu Museum of New Art

New arthouse-type cinema will be brought to the people of Pärnu by the Museum of New Art in collaboration with Pärnu Film Festival. Arthouse films from Estonia as well as abroad will be brought to the audience at first as the Christmas cinema programme compiled to have added value, i.e. films were selected which have both educational content as well as high artistic value.

Friday, Dec. 23 / Sunday, Dec. 25

Arsis Christmas concert

Pärnu Concert Hall / Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn

This year’s repertoire consists of well-known melodies which should be familiar to many, performed by young and bright soprano Kristel Pärtna. An alumna of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, Pärna has also trained in Finland as well as Italy, the birthplace of opera, from where her love of Italian music stems.

Friday, Nov. 18 - Saturday, Jan. 7

Tallinn Christmas Market

Town Hall Square, Tallinn

In the square adjacent to Tallinn's magnificent old Town Hall, a fairytale Christmas market is open for business through the end of the Christmas season that allows one to believe that anything is possible. The action takes place around the most important Christmas tree in Estonia, situated on the site of arguably the first Christmas tree in Europe in 1441.

Saturday, Nov. 26 - Saturday, Jan. 7

Christmas music festival "Church Holidays in the Land of Mary"

Various locations

The Christmas music festival "Church Holidays in the Land of Mary" takes place in churches and manors across Estonia as well as at the Toompea Music Lounge. In 2010, Corelli Music expanded its well-known concert series "Church Holydays in the Land of Mary" into a full Christmas music festival offering wonderful musical experiences throughout the month, beginning with the First Advent and running through Epiphany, or Three Kings' Day and the beginning of Orthodox Christmas in January.

Sunday, Nov. 27 - Saturday, Dec. 24

Christmas City Tartu 2016

Town Hall Square, Tartu

Tartu's Christmas City is set up by so-called swing-smiths, craftsmen well respected throughout the centuries for creating meeting points where people love to get together, share the news and celebrate. Christmas City Tartu 2016 truly stands by the old belief that swings and swinging facilitate good health and challenges any specific era attempted to be forced upon this fun and much-loved tradition. This Christmas, winter and swings it is!

Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Thursday, Dec. 22

Christmas at the Estonian Road Museum

Varbuse village, Kanepi, Põlva County

Cheerful and educational programs for children and groups of friends alike. The place is really unique and the scenery is wonderful!

Thursday, Dec. 15 - Friday, Dec. 23

Christmas card workshop

Photo Museum, Tallinn

Here you have the chance to make a unique, DIY Christmas card using a photographic handprint.

Monday, Dec. 19 / Wednesday, Dec. 21

New circus performance "One More Gift"

OMAsaal, Tallinn

Christmas is a special situation for collective seething. Any circus act on stage is centered around a gift, but not on behalf of it. The human itself is on a pedestal, not restricted by hierarchy or by barriers between people. Different generations will meet onstage to to act together on the thin border of reality and tricks. Monocycles are included in the production, as a nostalgic nod to classical crircus tradition.

Thursday, Dec. 22 / Friday, Dec. 23 / Sunday, Dec. 25

The Ilves Sisters' "Happy New Year"

St. John's Church, Tallinn / Paide Culture Center / Vihula Manor, Lääne-Viru County

The Ilves Sisters are giving a series of ten spectacular concerts in December. Their repertoire includes cheerful, energetic Christmas songs as well as romantically slow pieces of music evocative of a beautiful, wintry atmosphere. To date, the audience has been accustomed to hearing the sisters play instruments, but this December they present a completely new side of themselves to the public — their sister Damaris, a modest but powerful soprano, will support their instruments with marvelous vocals.

Friday, Dec. 23

Tobias String Quartet Christmas Concert

Sagadi Manor, Lääne-Viru County

One of Estonia's most valued chamber ensembles, the Tobias String Quartet, is best known for their colorful and energetic performances. Since the quartet was formed at the turn of the millennium, they have performed regularly in different concert series and festivals both in Estonia and abroad. During its active ten years, the quartet's concerts have taken them to almost all corners of their native Estonia, including its picturesque islets off Estonia's Western coast, the mighty St. Alexander's Cathedral in the Northeastern border city of Narva, ancient rural churches in Southern Estonia, the summer resort capital of Pärnu, the university town of Tartu and of course the most prestigious concert halls of the capital of Tallinn, including Estonia Concert Hall and Tallinn Town Hall.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

  • foto
    Toomas Hussar's 'The Spy and the Poet' selected for Palm Springs Film Festival
    21.12

    Toomas Hussar's 2016 feature film "The Spy and the Poet" has been selected for the official program of the international Palm Springs Film Festival, which has previously included other Estonian coproductions such as "Tangerines" and "The Fencer" in its lineup. PSFF will also mark the new film's North American premiere.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Holiday edition
    19.12

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "The holiday season is upon us and there is no escaping it, so one may as well enjoy it! We at culture.ee wish you all a joyous week!"

  • foto
    The anthropological documentarian in a world of bite-sized narratives
    19.12

    "The Measure of Humanity: 45 Years of Documentary Photography in South Africa" at Adamson-Eric Museum in Tallinn presents a comprehensive overview of the career of the recently deceased South African photographer Juhan Kuus.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Dec. 12-18
    12.12

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "We hope they offer you amusement, but also themes to think about. Have a wonderful week!"

  • foto
    2017 Grammy nominees include multiple Estonians
    07.12

    The nominees for the 59. Grammy Awards were published on Tuesday, and upon closer inspection the list included both better- and lesser-known Estonian names and involved an Estonian music label, a number of Estonian musical ensembles and works by an Estonian composer as well.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Dec. 5-11
    05.12

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "Places to be, things to do, exhibitions to enjoy, concerts to attend and dances to dance. Keep warm and take in all the great experiences!"

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
    28.11

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. It seems as though the Christmas spirit is nearby, because this week offers plenty of music and merry gatherings.

  • foto
    Estonian choir's concert series focuses on life, work of poet Lydia Koidula
    02.12

    130 years following her death, the award-winning Youth Mixed Choir Vox Populi will be giving a short series of concert-lectures dedicated to the life of the famous Estonian poet Lydia Koidula at schools and cultural centers across the country in an alternative to more typical holiday-themed Advent-season performances.

  • foto
    'A Quiet Heart' wins international award at Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival
    27.11

    Eitan Anner's "A Quiet Heart" ("Lev Shaket") was awarded the Grand Prix of the 20th Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) at the festival's awards ceremony in Tallinn on Saturday night.

  • foto
    Interview with Yaniv Berman, director of PÖFF film 'Land of the Little People'
    23.11

    Helina Koldek of culture.ee interviewed Yaniv Berman, director of 2016 Israeli film "Land of the Little People," one of the films featured in the 2016 program of Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 21-27
    21.11

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. Here is a diverse and bold choice of events for the ongoing week. Open your minds and have a great time!

  • foto
    10 recommendations for Black Nights Film Festival
    15.11

    The 20th annual Black Nights Film Festival, better known by Estonian acronym PÖFF, is already in full swing, with a rich program of screenings at various locations in Tallinn and Tartu. As the number and variety of films on offer may be overwhelming for festivalgoers, Helina Koldek of culture.ee has shared her top ten picks for this year's edition of PÖFF.

  • foto
    Renovation of Song Festival Grounds to start after 2019
    15.11

    The Riigikogu’s Cultural Affairs Committee on Monday supported a plan to renovate the stage of the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn as well as the surrounding buildings. According to MP Laine Randjärv (Reform), who chairs the committee, construction could begin after the next Song Festival in 2019.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 14-20
    14.11

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. November in Estonia is always associated with the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), but in addition to this wonderful event, there are plenty of others as well. Have a great week!

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 7-13
    07.11

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. We have a busy week ahead of us! In addition to the annual film festival PÖFF, there will also be another interesting film program, lots of stimulating music, a big fair and even an international poetry slam. Stay warm and enjoy!

  • foto
    Benno Schirrmeister: Do Estonians dream of electric sheep?
    03.11

    On a journalist exchange in Estonia, Benno Schirrmeister of Bremen’s TAZ is highly informed, yet a blank slate as far as a foreigner’s experience of Estonia is concerned. In his first op-ed about Tallinn, he spots something beyond IT that Estonia could advertise — but doesn’t.

  • foto
    VIDEO: Kristjan Randalu Trio performs with American guitarist Ben Monder
    02.11

    On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the Kristjan Randalu Trio played four concerts over two nights with American modern jazz guitarist Ben Monder, who has both released solo albums as well as been featured on hundreds of other albums, including David Bowie's final album "Blackstar" (2016).

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
    31.10

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. A great week lies ahead filled with interesting performances, dazzling dance acts and cinematography.

  • foto
    Estonian art magazine's 2016 issue to be celebrated with public launch party
    28.10

    Estonian Art is an English-language art magazine published by the Estonian Institute since 1997; its 2016 issue, the launch for which will be celebrated at the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia in Tallinn on Friday night, focuses on art publishing in Estonia.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 24-30
    24.10

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. This week’s picks once again feature some fascinating art, films and music. Enjoy and check out culture.ee for more!

  • foto
    Council of Europe film co-production fund holds fall meeting in Tallinn
    19.10

    The Eurimages Board of Management, which meets four times per year in different cities around Europe, is holding its 2016 fall meeting in Tallinn from Oct. 17-21, having brought with it over 50 top-level decision-makers to the Estonian capital.

  • foto
    15th contemporary music festival brings European talent to Estonia
    19.10

    The AFEKT International Contemporary Music Festival brings European composers to Estonian audiences for the 15th year running, along with "Multimedia Composition: Fine Arts and New Technologies," a dynamic and engaging two-day conference that will cross-reference works and composers from this year’s festival.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 17-23
    17.10

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. This week offers fashion, lights, lots of music and even an improv festival. Sounds great!

  • foto
    Italian cinema in Kumu: Ever been to the moon?
    17.10

    Giulia (Liz Solari) lives and works in Rome and Paris. She’s in her thirties and has already had a successful career working for a top fashion magazine. Giulia is quite convinced she has everything she could ever wish for — until she meets Renzo (Raoul Bova).

  • foto
    The Cap and Bells: William Butler Yeats in Estonian music
    14.10

    On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the 1916 Eastern Rising in Ireland, a group of Estonian artists decided to make a piece of Irish culture the centre of their efforts this year. Their project, "The Cap and Bells", is the third great effort to bring the work of W. B. Yeats closer to an Estonian audience, and a voyage through Yeats' poetry as well as contemporary music, dance, and film.

  • foto
    The unbearable emptiness of pretending
    14.10

    Vallo Toomla’s debut film “Pretenders” tells the story of Anna (Mirtel Pohla) and Juhan (Priit Võigemast), who spend a holiday at the country house of their rich friends to mend their relationship. However, the situation is far from an intimate idyll and, as if this wasn’t enough, they take in a couple caught in a storm, who think they are the owners of the house.

  • foto
    Kertu Saks appointed new director of Cultural Endowment of Estonia
    13.10

    The Supervisory Board of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia has appointed Kertu Saks its new director; she will assume office on Nov. 14.

  • foto
    Minimum salary for culture, arts employees with higher degree to rise to €942 in 2017
    12.10

    Following a decision of the government, the minimum salary of employees in the culture sector that have a higher education degree will be raised to €942 in 2017. To compensate for the step, the Ministry of Culture will reallocate more than a million euros.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 10-16
    10.10

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. This week will be filled with different sorts of music, art and great films.

  • foto
    Authors find penal code section prosecuting Kender should be reworded
    10.10

    Members of the Estonian Writers’ Union (EKL) issued a public statement in which they found that the wording of the section of the Penal Code on the production of child pornography, which led to the prosecution of author Kaur Kender, should be changed.

