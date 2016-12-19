Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Holiday edition

Culture.ee has put together a special holiday-week list of recommendations. (Joanna Kosinska/culture.ee)

Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee : "The holiday season is upon us and there is no escaping it, so one may as well enjoy it! We at culture.ee wish you all a joyous week!"

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Saturday, Jan. 7

Christmas Cinema

Pärnu Museum of New Art

New arthouse-type cinema will be brought to the people of Pärnu by the Museum of New Art in collaboration with Pärnu Film Festival. Arthouse films from Estonia as well as abroad will be brought to the audience at first as the Christmas cinema programme compiled to have added value, i.e. films were selected which have both educational content as well as high artistic value.

Friday, Dec. 23 / Sunday, Dec. 25

Arsis Christmas concert

Pärnu Concert Hall / Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn

This year’s repertoire consists of well-known melodies which should be familiar to many, performed by young and bright soprano Kristel Pärtna. An alumna of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, Pärna has also trained in Finland as well as Italy, the birthplace of opera, from where her love of Italian music stems.

Friday, Nov. 18 - Saturday, Jan. 7

Tallinn Christmas Market

Town Hall Square, Tallinn

In the square adjacent to Tallinn's magnificent old Town Hall, a fairytale Christmas market is open for business through the end of the Christmas season that allows one to believe that anything is possible. The action takes place around the most important Christmas tree in Estonia, situated on the site of arguably the first Christmas tree in Europe in 1441.

Saturday, Nov. 26 - Saturday, Jan. 7

Christmas music festival "Church Holidays in the Land of Mary"

Various locations

The Christmas music festival "Church Holidays in the Land of Mary" takes place in churches and manors across Estonia as well as at the Toompea Music Lounge. In 2010, Corelli Music expanded its well-known concert series "Church Holydays in the Land of Mary" into a full Christmas music festival offering wonderful musical experiences throughout the month, beginning with the First Advent and running through Epiphany, or Three Kings' Day and the beginning of Orthodox Christmas in January.

Sunday, Nov. 27 - Saturday, Dec. 24

Christmas City Tartu 2016

Town Hall Square, Tartu

Tartu's Christmas City is set up by so-called swing-smiths, craftsmen well respected throughout the centuries for creating meeting points where people love to get together, share the news and celebrate. Christmas City Tartu 2016 truly stands by the old belief that swings and swinging facilitate good health and challenges any specific era attempted to be forced upon this fun and much-loved tradition. This Christmas, winter and swings it is!

Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Thursday, Dec. 22

Christmas at the Estonian Road Museum

Varbuse village, Kanepi, Põlva County

Cheerful and educational programs for children and groups of friends alike. The place is really unique and the scenery is wonderful!

Thursday, Dec. 15 - Friday, Dec. 23

Christmas card workshop

Photo Museum, Tallinn

Here you have the chance to make a unique, DIY Christmas card using a photographic handprint.

Monday, Dec. 19 / Wednesday, Dec. 21

New circus performance "One More Gift"

OMAsaal, Tallinn

Christmas is a special situation for collective seething. Any circus act on stage is centered around a gift, but not on behalf of it. The human itself is on a pedestal, not restricted by hierarchy or by barriers between people. Different generations will meet onstage to to act together on the thin border of reality and tricks. Monocycles are included in the production, as a nostalgic nod to classical crircus tradition.

Thursday, Dec. 22 / Friday, Dec. 23 / Sunday, Dec. 25

The Ilves Sisters' "Happy New Year"

St. John's Church, Tallinn / Paide Culture Center / Vihula Manor, Lääne-Viru County

The Ilves Sisters are giving a series of ten spectacular concerts in December. Their repertoire includes cheerful, energetic Christmas songs as well as romantically slow pieces of music evocative of a beautiful, wintry atmosphere. To date, the audience has been accustomed to hearing the sisters play instruments, but this December they present a completely new side of themselves to the public — their sister Damaris, a modest but powerful soprano, will support their instruments with marvelous vocals.

Friday, Dec. 23

Tobias String Quartet Christmas Concert

Sagadi Manor, Lääne-Viru County

One of Estonia's most valued chamber ensembles, the Tobias String Quartet, is best known for their colorful and energetic performances. Since the quartet was formed at the turn of the millennium, they have performed regularly in different concert series and festivals both in Estonia and abroad. During its active ten years, the quartet's concerts have taken them to almost all corners of their native Estonia, including its picturesque islets off Estonia's Western coast, the mighty St. Alexander's Cathedral in the Northeastern border city of Narva, ancient rural churches in Southern Estonia, the summer resort capital of Pärnu, the university town of Tartu and of course the most prestigious concert halls of the capital of Tallinn, including Estonia Concert Hall and Tallinn Town Hall.