Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 23-29

Weekly recommendations are provided by culture.ee. (culture.ee)

Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee : "It'll be hard to stay in this week because there are a lot of great events happening in Estonia, even for people with more demanding tastes."

Monday, Jan. 23

Kristjan Randalu Solo

Tallinn Philharmonic House of the Blackheads

After several years it is once again possible to listen to Kristjan Randalu's solo music in Tallinn. Randalu is without a doubt the most active and versatile Estonian jazz pianists, being the only one of his kind to partner up onstage with pioneers of the improvisational music world, among them saxophonist Dave Liebman, drummer Ari Hoenig, guitarists Nguyen Le and Ben Monder, Tunisian oud virtuoso Dhafer Youssef, saxophonist Trygve Seim, guitarist Eivind Aarset and trumpeter Nils Petter Molvaer from Norway. Randalu's music can be heard on over 30 records.

Documentary evening #25: "Tickled"

Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

The documentary, which generated a furore in Sundance, starts with a brief insight into the essence of tickling competitions (?!), but quickly becomes a nerve-racking conspiracy thriller and a revealing study, the topics of which are far from funny.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Friday, Jan. 27, Feb. 10-11

Henri Hütt, Mihkel Ilus, "Kapriisid II"

Kanuti Gildi SAAL, Tallinn

Kapriisid II is performative installation dominated by the collision of black and white magic. Light freezes into sculpture, theatre curtain cracks. The authors, Henri and Mihkel are not interested in how the curtains open but instead how these curtains move into the depth and vanish.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Sunday, Jan. 29

DocPoint Tallinn 2017

Cinemas Sõprus and Artis, Tallinn

The documentary film festival DocPoint is one of the biggest film events in Estonia, focusing on different documentaries, it brings out topics, that may not be easy to seize but certainly are worth our attention.

Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Feb. 5

MustonenFest 2017

Various locations

The series of baroque music concerts, which was initiated in 1989 by Andres Mustonen and Hortus Musicus, has grown into a sizable festival over the years, bearing different names, widening the boundaries of eras, bringing to Estonia reputable musicians from abroad and continuing for several years now under the name of “MustonenFest”.

Ongoing - Thursday, Feb. 2

Katrin Valgemäe's exhibit "I'm a Romantic at Heart, but Life Has Become Vulgar"

Rakvere Theatre

Focused primarily on making sense of the human essence, themes included in her exhibition include social identity, societal customs and norms, females in a given cultural space as well as life and immortality as she considers death a temporary phenomenon.

Ongoing - Sunday, Feb. 5

Kaido Ole's master's exhibit

Tallinn Art Hall

"Nogank hoparniis," Ole's solo show, takes on life and people and the beginning and end of Estonia. Themes range from family, entertainment and exotic animals to war, death and Baltic cooperation. Consisting of words invented by Ole himself, the title describes the feeling that results from work and creativity, one that makes acting and problem-solving feel challenging and captivating.

Ongoing - Sunday, April 2

Festival "School Dance"

Various locations

The festival "School Dance" is the most popular and widely-attended annual dance event for children and youth in Estonia. Over the years, "School Dance" has become a dance festival familiar to everyone active in the field of dance and which has become a highlight of the year for young dancers.

Ongoing - Saturday, Sept. 23

Exhibit "Today 50 Years Ago"

Long House, Museum of Hiiumaa, Kärdla

The exhibit focuses on 50 years ago — 1966-1967. The standard of living enjoyed by rural residents had remarkably improved compared to that of the two previous decades. Collective farms began to cope — the first evidence of this was increased construction activity. New factories and apartment buildings were built, changing the existing way of life.