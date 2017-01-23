Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 16-22

Weekly recommendations for Jan. 16-22, 2017. (culture.ee)

Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee : "We have a feeling it’s going to be a very eventful and interesting week!"

Ongoing - Tuesday, Jan. 31

Exhibition of collections of cultural values "Collect, Keep, and Share: Recording"

Pärnu Museum of New Art

The topic of the IV exhibition of collections of cultural values is RECORDING. These include photos, paintings, sounds and notes — recordings we can read as the script of our past. With the exhibition, the artists want to share the following message with the visitors: Collect, keep, and share. Share beauty with everyone who seeks it and appreciates it...

Ongoing - Monday, Aug. 28

Exhibition "Conductors of Colour. Music and Modernity in Estonian Art"

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

What is the role of the painter in a society of "singing people?" This exhibition explores such questions, revealing how music and sound — from the ancient strumming of Vanemuine’s golden kannel (zither) and chants of regilaul (runosong) to the modern clatter of cafés and the abstraction of the Jazz Age — have transformed modern visual culture in Estonia.

Thursday, Jan. 12 - Sunday, Feb. 19

Saskia Järve exhibition "Memory Fades II"

Tallinn City Gallery

At painter Saskia Järve's exhibition at the Tallinn City Gallery, the artist, whose work examines at the transformation of memories over time, tackles collective rather than personal memories this time. "How correctly do we remember events from our lives?" asks Järve, among other motifs painting a possible empress, a ghostly Estline ship and a failed bank robbery.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Prize-winning Films of the XXX Pärnu Film Festival

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

The audience is treated to the best art film,best short documentary and grand prize winner for best artistic achievement from the XXX Pärnu Film Festival. With introductions by Mark Soosaar and Vaiko Edur.

Friday, Jan. 20

Jazz.ee presents: Thank you, Valter Ojakäär!

Theatre NO99 Jazz Club, Tallinn

Valter Ojakäär was and still is a prominent figure of Estonian jazz. On Jan. 20, the Estonian Jazz Union kicks off its spring season with a tribute concert to Valter Ojakäär, the father of Estonian jazz, with performances by singers Liina Saar, Ivi Rausi and Helin-Mari Arder, accompanied by musicians Jaan Jaanson (guitar), Ara Yaralyan (double bass), Aleksandra Krementski (drums) and Danel Aljo (saxophone).

Friday, Jan. 20 - Friday, Feb. 17

Must Kast presents "Balloons"

Theatre House, Tartu

"Balloons" is a melodic and playful production for children, inspired by Daniil Harms’ slightly absurd children stories and fables. The most striking part of this production is probably the lack of verbal expression — the actors make sounds, talk and sing but not in any existing language.

Friday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Feb. 19

"Wave on Parquet" by Peeter Ulas, Villu Jaanisoo and Maria Metsalu

Tallinn Art Hall Gallery

The exhibition includes the works of graphic artist Peeter Ulas (1934-2008), sculptor Villu Jaanisoo (1963) and performance artist Maria Metsalu (1990). Can any common ground can be found in Ulas’ graphic art, Jaanisoo’s sculptural installation and Metsalu's 3-D animation videos? If the answer is yes, can these common elements resonate through the many differences caused by time and ideologies?

Saturday, Jan. 21

Intsikurmu Winter Festival 2017

Theatre NO99, Tallinn

The ancient forest park has moved from Põlva to Tallinn for the winter. Intsikurmu Winter Festival promises enjoyable music, good times and many great people. Performers: Go Away Bird, Maarja Nuut feat. Hendrik Kaljujärv, Kali Briis Band, Keymono (LT), Oligarkh (RUS) and Triana Park (LV).

Concert series "In the Galleries of Kumu"

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

Live contemporary music in the galleries and exhibition halls of the Kumu Art Museum — right in the middle of live contemporary art. Listeners will be treated to an inspirationally deep experience of the art and music of Robert Juürjendal (guitar, live-electronic) and Madis Metsamart (percussion).

Saturday, Jan. 21 - Sunday, May 14

Abundance and Ephemerality: Still Lifes from Finnish and Baltic Collections

Kadriorg Art Museum, Tallinn

Compositions by the 17th- and 18th-century Dutch, Italian and French masters of flower bouquets, fruit baskets and elegantly set breakfast tables, as well as their compositions of hunting trophies, have charmed viewers for centuries with the mastery of their painting techniques and allegorical subtexts. Along with earlier paintings, this exhibition also includes works by contemporary artists from Finland and the Baltics that relate technically and thematically to the still life genre.