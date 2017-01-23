logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 16-22

Weekly recommendations for Jan. 16-22, 2017. (culture.ee)
Today 18:09
Category: Culture

Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "We have a feeling it’s going to be a very eventful and interesting week!"

Ongoing - Tuesday, Jan. 31

Exhibition of collections of cultural values "Collect, Keep, and Share: Recording"

Pärnu Museum of New Art

The topic of the IV exhibition of collections of cultural values is RECORDING. These include photos, paintings, sounds and notes — recordings we can read as the script of our past. With the exhibition, the artists want to share the following message with the visitors: Collect, keep, and share. Share beauty with everyone who seeks it and appreciates it...

Ongoing - Monday, Aug. 28

Exhibition "Conductors of Colour. Music and Modernity in Estonian Art"

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

What is the role of the painter in a society of "singing people?" This exhibition explores such questions, revealing how music and sound — from the ancient strumming of Vanemuine’s golden kannel (zither) and chants of regilaul (runosong) to the modern clatter of cafés and the abstraction of the Jazz Age — have transformed modern visual culture in Estonia.

Thursday, Jan. 12 - Sunday, Feb. 19

Saskia Järve exhibition "Memory Fades II"

Tallinn City Gallery

At painter Saskia Järve's exhibition at the Tallinn City Gallery, the artist, whose work examines at the transformation of memories over time, tackles collective rather than personal memories this time. "How correctly do we remember events from our lives?" asks Järve, among other motifs painting a possible empress, a ghostly Estline ship and a failed bank robbery.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Prize-winning Films of the XXX Pärnu Film Festival

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

The audience is treated to the best art film,best short documentary and grand prize winner for best artistic achievement from the XXX Pärnu Film Festival. With introductions by Mark Soosaar and Vaiko Edur.

Friday, Jan. 20

Jazz.ee presents: Thank you, Valter Ojakäär!

Theatre NO99 Jazz Club, Tallinn

Valter Ojakäär was and still is a prominent figure of Estonian jazz. On Jan. 20, the Estonian Jazz Union kicks off its spring season with a tribute concert to Valter Ojakäär, the father of Estonian jazz, with performances by singers Liina Saar, Ivi Rausi and Helin-Mari Arder, accompanied by musicians Jaan Jaanson (guitar), Ara Yaralyan (double bass), Aleksandra Krementski (drums) and Danel Aljo (saxophone).

Friday, Jan. 20 - Friday, Feb. 17

Must Kast presents "Balloons"

Theatre House, Tartu

"Balloons" is a melodic and playful production for children, inspired by Daniil Harms’ slightly absurd children stories and fables. The most striking part of this production is probably the lack of verbal expression — the actors make sounds, talk and sing but not in any existing language.

Friday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Feb. 19

"Wave on Parquet" by Peeter Ulas, Villu Jaanisoo and Maria Metsalu

Tallinn Art Hall Gallery

The exhibition includes the works of graphic artist Peeter Ulas (1934-2008), sculptor Villu Jaanisoo (1963) and performance artist Maria Metsalu (1990). Can any common ground can be found in Ulas’ graphic art, Jaanisoo’s sculptural installation and Metsalu's 3-D animation videos? If the answer is yes, can these common elements resonate through the many differences caused by time and ideologies?

Saturday, Jan. 21

Intsikurmu Winter Festival 2017

Theatre NO99, Tallinn

The ancient forest park has moved from Põlva to Tallinn for the winter. Intsikurmu Winter Festival promises enjoyable music, good times and many great people. Performers: Go Away Bird, Maarja Nuut feat. Hendrik Kaljujärv, Kali Briis Band, Keymono (LT), Oligarkh (RUS) and Triana Park (LV).

Concert series "In the Galleries of Kumu"

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

Live contemporary music in the galleries and exhibition halls of the Kumu Art Museum — right in the middle of live contemporary art. Listeners will be treated to an inspirationally deep experience of the art and music of Robert Juürjendal (guitar, live-electronic) and Madis Metsamart (percussion).

Saturday, Jan. 21 - Sunday, May 14

Abundance and Ephemerality: Still Lifes from Finnish and Baltic Collections

Kadriorg Art Museum, Tallinn

Compositions by the 17th- and 18th-century Dutch, Italian and French masters of flower bouquets, fruit baskets and elegantly set breakfast tables, as well as their compositions of hunting trophies, have charmed viewers for centuries with the mastery of their painting techniques and allegorical subtexts. Along with earlier paintings, this exhibition also includes works by contemporary artists from Finland and the Baltics that relate technically and thematically to the still life genre.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment
  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 16-22
    18:09

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "We have a feeling it’s going to be a very eventful and interesting week!"

  • foto
    Rakvere theater sees 100,000 visitors in 2016
    16:21

    2016 brought with it a number of changes for Rakvere Theatre — including the opening of its long-awaited new movie and rehearsal hall, designed by Raul Vaiksoo, in the fall, the international theater festival Baltoscandal as well as the large-scale summer production of "At the End of the World" — which helped the theater log over 100,000 visits during the year.

  • foto
    Two Estonian films to be screened at Scandinavian Film Festival in Los Angeles
    15.01

    The Scandinavian Film Festival that began in Los Angeles on Saturday will feature two films by Estonian movie-makers.

  • foto
    Copyrights to works of Estonian poets Under, Adson in German hands
    11.01

    The Estonian Ministry of Culture has discovered that the copyrights to the works of Estonian poets Marie Under and Artur Adson do not belong to the Estonian state.

  • foto
    Estonian clown duo Piip ja Tuut put on record number of performances abroad
    10.01

    Of their 264 performances in 2016, Piip ja Tuut put on 118 at their own Piip ja Tuut Playhouse, located on Tallinn’s Toompea Hill, and 146 elsewhere, including 30 performances in a total of eight countries around the world.

  • foto
    Museums, theaters increase ticket prices
    10.01

    The beginning of the new year brought with it increases in ticket prices in some cultural institutions. Prices were adjusted mostly at museums, but also at some theaters as well. Bigger movie theaters, however, did not change their ticket prices.

  • foto
    ETV to air British miniseries 'Tutankhamun'
    07.01

    2016 British historical drama "Tutankhamun," which will bring the search for the famous Egyptian pharaoh to its viewers, will kick off on ETV beginning on Saturday night.

  • foto
    Hendrik Kaljujärv's meaning-layered 'Overexposure'
    06.01

    In addition to recommendations, Culture.ee's English-language culture blog also provides reviews of musical, theatrical, dance and other cultural performances that take place around Estonia. In this review, Anneliis Lepp reflects on how the visuals, music as well as layers of meaning played important roles in an end of the year production of Hendrik Kaljujärv's play "Overexposure."

  • foto
    Ilona Gurjanova, Andrus Kõresaar 2016 winners of Foreign Ministry's annual culture awards
    05.01

    Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser presented the ministry's 2016 Culture Awards to Estonian Association of Designers chairman Ilona Gurjanova and KOKO Architects founder Andrus Kõresaar on Wednesday.

  • foto
    Kaspar Jancis animated short 'Piano' wins award at international festival in St. Petersburg
    22.12

    The animated short film "Piano" won a special jury prize at the 14th International Festival of Animation Arts "Multivision" in St. Petersburg.

  • foto
    Toomas Hussar's 'The Spy and the Poet' selected for Palm Springs Film Festival
    21.12

    Toomas Hussar's 2016 feature film "The Spy and the Poet" has been selected for the official program of the international Palm Springs Film Festival, which has previously included other Estonian coproductions such as "Tangerines" and "The Fencer" in its lineup. PSFF will also mark the new film's North American premiere.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Holiday edition
    19.12

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "The holiday season is upon us and there is no escaping it, so one may as well enjoy it! We at culture.ee wish you all a joyous week!"

  • foto
    The anthropological documentarian in a world of bite-sized narratives
    19.12

    "The Measure of Humanity: 45 Years of Documentary Photography in South Africa" at Adamson-Eric Museum in Tallinn presents a comprehensive overview of the career of the recently deceased South African photographer Juhan Kuus.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Dec. 12-18
    2016

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "We hope they offer you amusement, but also themes to think about. Have a wonderful week!"

  • foto
    2017 Grammy nominees include multiple Estonians
    2016

    The nominees for the 59. Grammy Awards were published on Tuesday, and upon closer inspection the list included both better- and lesser-known Estonian names and involved an Estonian music label, a number of Estonian musical ensembles and works by an Estonian composer as well.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Dec. 5-11
    2016

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee: "Places to be, things to do, exhibitions to enjoy, concerts to attend and dances to dance. Keep warm and take in all the great experiences!"

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
    2016

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. It seems as though the Christmas spirit is nearby, because this week offers plenty of music and merry gatherings.

  • foto
    Estonian choir's concert series focuses on life, work of poet Lydia Koidula
    2016

    130 years following her death, the award-winning Youth Mixed Choir Vox Populi will be giving a short series of concert-lectures dedicated to the life of the famous Estonian poet Lydia Koidula at schools and cultural centers across the country in an alternative to more typical holiday-themed Advent-season performances.

  • foto
    'A Quiet Heart' wins international award at Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival
    2016

    Eitan Anner's "A Quiet Heart" ("Lev Shaket") was awarded the Grand Prix of the 20th Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) at the festival's awards ceremony in Tallinn on Saturday night.

  • foto
    Interview with Yaniv Berman, director of PÖFF film 'Land of the Little People'
    2016

    Helina Koldek of culture.ee interviewed Yaniv Berman, director of 2016 Israeli film "Land of the Little People," one of the films featured in the 2016 program of Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 21-27
    2016

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. Here is a diverse and bold choice of events for the ongoing week. Open your minds and have a great time!

  • foto
    10 recommendations for Black Nights Film Festival
    2016

    The 20th annual Black Nights Film Festival, better known by Estonian acronym PÖFF, is already in full swing, with a rich program of screenings at various locations in Tallinn and Tartu. As the number and variety of films on offer may be overwhelming for festivalgoers, Helina Koldek of culture.ee has shared her top ten picks for this year's edition of PÖFF.

  • foto
    Renovation of Song Festival Grounds to start after 2019
    2016

    The Riigikogu’s Cultural Affairs Committee on Monday supported a plan to renovate the stage of the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn as well as the surrounding buildings. According to MP Laine Randjärv (Reform), who chairs the committee, construction could begin after the next Song Festival in 2019.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 14-20
    2016

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. November in Estonia is always associated with the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), but in addition to this wonderful event, there are plenty of others as well. Have a great week!

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 7-13
    2016

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. We have a busy week ahead of us! In addition to the annual film festival PÖFF, there will also be another interesting film program, lots of stimulating music, a big fair and even an international poetry slam. Stay warm and enjoy!

  • foto
    Benno Schirrmeister: Do Estonians dream of electric sheep?
    2016

    On a journalist exchange in Estonia, Benno Schirrmeister of Bremen’s TAZ is highly informed, yet a blank slate as far as a foreigner’s experience of Estonia is concerned. In his first op-ed about Tallinn, he spots something beyond IT that Estonia could advertise — but doesn’t.

  • foto
    VIDEO: Kristjan Randalu Trio performs with American guitarist Ben Monder
    2016

    On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the Kristjan Randalu Trio played four concerts over two nights with American modern jazz guitarist Ben Monder, who has both released solo albums as well as been featured on hundreds of other albums, including David Bowie's final album "Blackstar" (2016).

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
    2016

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. A great week lies ahead filled with interesting performances, dazzling dance acts and cinematography.

  • foto
    Estonian art magazine's 2016 issue to be celebrated with public launch party
    2016

    Estonian Art is an English-language art magazine published by the Estonian Institute since 1997; its 2016 issue, the launch for which will be celebrated at the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia in Tallinn on Friday night, focuses on art publishing in Estonia.

  • foto
    Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Oct. 24-30
    2016

    Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee. This week’s picks once again feature some fascinating art, films and music. Enjoy and check out culture.ee for more!

Cultural events in Estonia

Latest news in culture

Last 24 hours