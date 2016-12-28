Toomas Hussar's 'The Spy and the Poet' selected for Palm Springs Film Festival

"The Spy and the Poet" is Toomas Hussar's second feature-length film. (allfilm.ee)

Toomas Hussar's 2016 feature film "The Spy and the Poet" has been selected for the official program of the international Palm Springs Film Festival, which has previously included other Estonian coproductions such as "Tangerines" and "The Fencer" in its lineup. PSFF will also mark the new film's North American premiere.

The main character of Hussar's second feature-length film is undercover police officer Gustav Tukk (Jan Uuspõld), who meets a mysterious gypsy named Nala (Lana Vatsel). It soon becomes apparent, however, that she is a trap set for him by Russian intelligence.

In order to better track the other side's intentions, Gustav is given the order to continue the relationship. Unfortunately the mission proves to be too much for him as much to his own surprise Gustav has fallen in love with the enemy. Miku Tähn (Rain Tolk), a poet likewise romantically interested in Nala, also proves to be a nuisance. Processes end up triggered which do not bode well for anyone.

Other actors include Ivo Uukkivi, Priit Võigemast, Pääru Oja, Mari Abel and Peeter Jalakas.